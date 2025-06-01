A breakthrough in commercial talks at the American-Chinese stadium could be close, said US officials said on Sunday, speaking hope that a call between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping was expecting, could break the deadlock.

Tensions have evolved on Friday when Trump accused Beijing of returning back to a recent Geneva agreement that interrupted the rates in tit-tray for 90 days.

Adding to the strain, the Wall Street Journal reported that China was dragging its feet on export licenses for rare earths essential to the manufacture of cars and fleas of a complaint later confirmed by American officials.

However, the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, brought a more optimistic tone to the CBSS in front of the nation, claiming that the remaining gaps could soon be filled.

“I am convinced that when President Trump and Party President XI have a call, it will be calculated,” said Bessent, noting that China retained some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement.

When asked if the rare earths were one of these products, Bessent said, yes.

It may be a problem in the Chinese system. It may be intentional. We will see after the president speaks with XI, he said.

Asked when the Trump-Xe call could take place, Bessent said: I think we will see something very soon.

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council of the White House, told ABC that the appeal could occur this week, but said that he had no expected one -hour confirmation.

Since Trump has returned to the presidency, he imposed radical rates on most American business partners, with particularly high prices on Chinese imports.

The new tit-for-tat samples on both sides have reached triple figures before recent de-escalation, when Washington agreed to temporarily reduce the additional tariffs on Chinese imports by 145% to 30%.

China, on the other hand, reduced its additional tasks by 125% to 10%.

Commerce secretary Howard Lunick told Fox News on Sunday that China has slowed down the agreement, adding: we take certain actions to show them what it does on the other side of this equation.

Our president understands what to do. He's going to work, said Lodnick.

Lutnick also said that a Battle of the US Trumps' pricing strategy a court decision to block the prices had been suspended while waiting for the appeal would ultimately end with a victory for the president.

The prices do not disappear, said Libnick.

We must be ready

Separated from the Chinese agreement, Trump said on Friday that he doubles sectoral prices on steel and aluminum to 50% from June 4, causing anger of the European Union, which said that it would retaliate.

Hassett said that the spill of the Chinese steel at low cost was harmed American industry which, in turn, entered the military preparation.

The main thing is that we must be ready in case things do not happen as we want, because if we have cannons but not cannon balls, then we cannot fight a war, Hassett said this week.

And if we have no steel, the United States is not ready and did not prepare us for something, he added.

We must have a steel industry ready for American defense.