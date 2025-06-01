



Biden speaks in public for the first time since the diagnosis of cancer

Former President Joe Biden delivered his first public speech during a Memorial Day event in Delaware since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

President Donald Trump reflected a position to falsely saying that former president Joe Biden had been “executed in 2020”, among other incorrect allegations.

The false claims, made by another user on Truth Social and republished by Trump on May 31, also understood that the “double clones and the ingenious robotic ingenious entities” have since replaced the former commander -in -chief.

Biden has not been executed and he is still alive today. He served the White House for four years from 2021 to 2025. He asked for a second term as president before ending his campaign last summer following a bomb debate against Trump.

In May, Biden shared that he had received a diagnosis of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. The former president said that he was “optimistic” on a treatment plan for the disease.

The wait would be able to beat this, “Biden told journalists at Anevent in his original state in Delaware.

Biden was not cloned either, as the original social post of truth suggests. USA TODAY contacted the White House for more information on Trump's republishing.

The president’s comments are reached after the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the former Lady Jill Bidento, who talks about her husband's alleged mental decline, saying that she had plotted to keep her husband's husband's health.

Trump has already targeted previous presidents with false theories. For years preceding his first mandate from the White House, Trump promoted baseless allegations that former President Barack Obama was born outside the United States.

The 45th and now 47th president publicly admitted for the first time that Obama was born in America two months before the 2016 elections, in which he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Contribution: Sarah D. Wire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/06/01/trump-false-biden-claim-social-media/83977684007/

