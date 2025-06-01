Anies Baswedan claims that anyone could be a resident of Jakarta in today's memory on June 1, 2019

Jakarta Memories of TODAY, six years ago, on June 1, 2019, the governor of DKI JAKARTA, Anies Baswedan stressed that anyone could be a citizen of Jakarta. Anies gave an example of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) when he presents himself for the governor of Dki Jakarta still using a solo identity card.

Previously, the image of Jakarta as a mainland city had disappeared. This condition invites people from various parts of the archipelago to come and try their luck. They think Jakarta still has new vacant positions.

The city of Jakarta was once the center of Indonesia progress. Bung Karno even said that Jakarta was a lighthouse of national civilization. This condition is highlighted by the role of Jakarta as a renewal center.

Jakarta still presents the most complete public transport. Jakarta is also able to provide greater employment possibilities than other regions. This condition means that people flock to Jakarta to look for work.

They believe that coming to Jakarta Life and Degrees will increase. The problem is that many migrants do not have the skills or education to qualify. This condition means that those who succeed and fail, the difference is quite large.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

Dki Jakarta Governor at the time of 1966-1977, Ali Sadikin, considers that the arrival of immigrants is the culprit. He considered that Jakarta was full. Ali Sadikin also ignited Jakarta as a closed city for migrants.

With the development of the Jakarta era, then cleaned. The recent Jakarta chief has not seen many immigrants as a problem. Take the Tjahaja Purnama Basuki era (AHOK). Dki Jakarta Governor of the era 2014-2017 opened up opportunities for immigrants to enter Jakarta.

He did not want to ban immigrants. However, Ahok has conditions. Whoever wants to come, he must have money.

Something that will make them have a decent job and house. Whoever is an immigrant who has no job and an appropriate house, they will certainly not be able to have a Jakarta identity card.

For me, there is no problem with newcomers. The important thing is not to stay in a rented house or to install stands carefully.

“If you do not have a job, you cannot get a DKI identity card. I believe that the number of newcomers after Lebaran this year is around 60,000 to 70,000 people. This number has decreased compared to the previous year,” said Ahok, quoted by the Antara website on July 22, 2015.

The difference between Ahok and Anies Baswedan. Dki Jakarta Governor at the time 2017-2022 revealed that Jakarta was an open city for immigrants on June 1, 2019. He stressed that anyone can come and become a citizen of Jakarta as long as they carry full documents.

Anies gave an example that the opening of Jakarta has been taking place for a long time. He stressed that only President Jokowi when he presented himself as Dki Jakarta Governor had a solo identity card. However, the inhabitants of Jakarta do not consider him a problem.

Then, those who come to try their luck in Jakarta only have to bring complete documents. The document can then be taken care of so that they can become residents with Jakarta identity cards.

“With regard to operations, then what is a population development service, not an operation. The objective is those who will work in Jakarta, will bring documents, then later, we will serve the service of the population in DKI. Even DKI has a governor whose identity card is not DKI, Pak Jokowi is solo, his identity card is solo. May he is a candidate for the governor in Jakarta?

“Just as now, anyone can be a regent candidate, a mayor candidate anywhere, which is a principle that Indonesia has equality, only a problem of registration of the population. All are Indonesian citizens who have the same rights. We do not carry out any inspection operations or commonly called legal operations to examine the Indians,” Anies said that the capital appeared to all Indonesian “Said that City City belongs on June 1, 2019.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)