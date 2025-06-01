Mumbai Post 203/6 In 20 Overs, Punjab needs 204 to make the first final position





PBKS vs mi live score, IPL 2025 Qualify 2 scorecard: Mumbai Indians finish with a solid 203/6 after Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma broke the identical 44 to feed the sleeves. Hherik Pandya collected 15, while Naman Dhirs Quickfire 37 and Raj Bawas Cameo helped Midi to break the marking of 200. Follow our blog live for more updates. Learn more

Pbks vs mi, iPL 2025 today match qualify 2 games: The Kings of Punjab hope to put their demoralizing defeat against the royal Challengers Bengaluru in qualifier 1 behind when they face an optimistic Indian Mumbai in the qualifier 2 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Moda stadium of Ahmedabad on Sunday. PBKS won two shots to reach the final after finishing at the top of the table at the end of the league phase, the two best teams participating in qualification 1. And despite an eight -storey battery in the hands of an unleashed RCB in Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Singh International Stadium, their soil at home, 17 years for an end of 17 years. Mi, on the other hand, was clinical in the second half of the 18th season IPL, finishing fourth on the table with 16 points after winning six consecutive victories and struck the Gujarat Titans led by Shubman with a 20 -point victory in the eliminator at Mullanpur. The team led by Hardya-Pandya hopes for another clinical performance to set up a first IPL final with RCB, which will be their seventh final in the general classification. Pbks vs mi playing 11 Punjab Kings' Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (W), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshep Singhh, Yushep Singhh, Yushep Singhhak Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairsstow (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hherik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/pbks-vs-mi-live-score-ipl-2025-qualifier-2-punjab-kings-vs-mumbai-indians-scorecard-updates-liveblog-13893528.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos