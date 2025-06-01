Tim Walz tells Democrats to “intimidate the S ***” by Donald Trump





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz urged his democratic colleagues to “change the attitude” of the party and “intimidate the S ***” by President Donald Trump in order to pass long -standing objectives and policies.

Newsweek contacted an email outside normal working hours on Saturday at the National Democratic Committee (DNC) to comment.

Why it matters

The Democrats offered competing visions for the future of the party after the president of the time, Kamala Harris, lost against President Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, in which the Republicans kept control of the House of Representatives and took control of the Senate, both they have by thin margins.

The leadership, such as the chief of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries Chamber and the leader of the Senate minorities, Chuck Schumer, both from New York, urged patience while the Republicans deploy their program, which, according to Jeffries and Schumer, prove to be unpopular with the public and damage that Trump 2026.

However, some Democrats, such as representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who ran twice to be the Democratic candidate for the presidency, urged more action from their party and their colleagues.

What to know

Walz, who was vice-hard-over of Vice-Presidential of Harris and former teacher of public schools, spoke to the representative Jim Clyburn of Friday Night Fish Fry of South Carolina and transmitted a serious message to those present, including many of her democratic colleagues.

Walz spoke of “budding dictators and despots” and criticized Trump for “corruption” and “cruelty” in his second administration. He told those who had gathered that the Democratic Party needed to “change the attitude, to compete in each district, to compete for each seat of the school board”.

On Saturday, Walz took the floor during the Convention of the Democratic Party of the State where he delivered an opening speech, calling his party to change his reflection.

“It may be time for us to be a little wicked, it may be time for us to be a little more fierce because we have to repel fiercely,” he said, to applaud the crowd.

“And once again, I'm going to talk to my professor's colleagues here. What bothers a teacher more than anything is to look at a intimidator … And when it's a child, you talk to him and you tell him why intimidation is false, but when he is an adult like Donald Trump, you intimidate the S ***,” said Walz. “You are pushing back, you make sure they know that it is not there, because in the heart – in the heart, it is a weak and cruel man who takes him out and strikes people.”

The governor added: “What they don't want to do is stand up and go back with someone who calls him for what they are doing who is there.”

Walz also called Trump “the existential threat we knew coming,” adding that Trump is a “cruel man” and warning that the rest of his second term “will be a few years difficult”.

“Damn, we should be able to have fun and be happy,” said Walz. “We have the courage, and we must have it to repel intimidators and greed.”

Walz did not indicate if he intended to direct his own offer for president in 2028, in which he could appear against Harris, the former transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, the governor of California Gavin Newsom, and a crowd of other democrats because the party remains largely without rude seven months after the loss of Trump.

Walz, while lacking the same national exhibition as some of its potential rivals have ordered this year, is actively committed across the country.

He titled a DNC series entitled “The People's Town Halls” across the country, addressing crowds in republican districts that had thin margins in the 2024 elections and had the potential to return to Democrats in 2026.

“For the past few weeks, I introduced myself where the Republicans will not,” Walz wrote in a recent message, a theme he echoes on Saturday in South Carolina. “I welcomed the town halls of Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas to hear people that the GOP neglects.”

Atlasintel, presented by some, like the veteran Nate Silver, as the most precise survey company in the United States, published data on Friday indicating that Buttigieg has a dominant responsibility as a probable candidate for the Democrats in 2028 if the voters have chosen today.

In their polls, Walz did not appear at all, but the sounder may not have included it in their options, because the question was asked as “provided that it was the candidates”.

Newsweek contacted Atlasintel outside normal opening hours by email on Saturday for clarification and comments.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a town hall meeting at the Deyor Performing Arts Center on April 7 in Youngstown, Ohio. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during a town hall meeting at the Deyor Performing Arts Center on April 7 in Youngstown, Ohio. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images what people say

The Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on January 1: “Happy New Year, Minnesota! More grateful than ever to have the privilege of serving this great state. While waiting for work to come to make Minnesota the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York during a Las Vegas rally in March: “It is not only a question of Republicans. We need a democratic party that fights harder for us too. But what it means is that we, as a community, must choose and vote for the Democrats and the elected officials who know how to defend the work class.”

Mary Ann Bennett, who attended the Denver Rally of Ocasio-Cortez with Sanders, previously said in Newsweek: “The Democratic Party did not take strong measures for the working class. Bernie and AOC recognized it, which is the first step, then established their plans for the action that was welcomed with high acclaiming of 30,000 people who were presented.

The former vice-president Kamala Harris, speaking of her plans earlier this year when visiting the sites affected by the Los Angeles forest fires, said: “My plans are to be in contact with my community, to be in contact with the leaders and understand what I can do to support them … I am here and I would be here, whatever the office, because it is the thing to do, what is possible, what is possible in your community and Folks that are on the ground. “

What happens next?

Applicants are likely to wait after the mid -term elections of 2026 to declare their intention to present themselves to the presidency, but speculation on the field of candidates will remain – and probably increase – in the coming months.

This article includes the reports of the Associated Press.

