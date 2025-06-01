Politics
The secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent “confident” the details of the American-china trade “will be reproduced” when Trump, Xi Talk
Washington – The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that he was “confident” an American commercial dispute “will be reproduced” when President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a conversation, after Mr. Trump said that China violated his trade agreement with the United States at the end of last week.
Of a call between the two leaders, “I think we will see something very soon” ” Bessent said on “Face The Nation with Margaret Brennan. “”
Mr. Trump said in April That he spoke to his Chinese counterpart of prices, but Beijing denied that a direct conversation took place. Trump has promised since his entry into office in January to speak with XI, but no official plan has been announced.
Weeks after the United States and China have agreed with a temporary softening of prices imposed on imports earlier in the year, Mr. Trump said Friday That China raped the trade agreement, although it did not describe the alleged violations.
“I concluded a quick agreement with China to save them from what I thought was a very bad situation, and I did not want to see this happen. Because of this agreement, everything quickly stabilized and China returned to business as usual,” said Trump in a job We take social friday, before adding that “China, perhaps without surprise to some, completely violated its agreement with us. So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!”
Last month, the United States and China engaged in a 90-day suspension of most of the withdrawals that had been imposed since early April, reducing American prices on Chinese products by 145%to around 30%, while China reduced its levies on American imports to 10%.
The Chief of the White House Staff, Stephen Miller, underlined to journalists on Friday that China had “repealed the agreement”.
“China has not fulfilled the obligations it has made and engaged with the United States. And this opens all action outings for the United States to ensure future compliance,” said Miller. “There remains the hope and desire of the president that China chooses the path of cooperation, of Ground Ground, and that we can open China to American affairs just in the same way as America, of course, that we all know how to be open to Chinese affairs for a very long time now.”
Miller said the United States wanted to see China comply with the agreement and fulfill its obligations “as soon as possible” to ensure a “cooperative” and “constructive” relationship that he said that the president wanted.
On Sunday, Bessent recognized that the products that China is reinforced includes critical minerals, which are materials used in high -tech products such as computer flea and electric vehicle batteries. The export of rare earths was considered to be at the center of the disagreement.
“The fact that they retain some of the products they have agreed to release during our agreement-it may be a problem in the Chinese system, maybe it is intentional,” said Bessent. “We will see after the president speaks with the president of the party.”
The commercial dispute is involved in the midst of other developments between the United States and China. Defense secretary Pete Hegseth describe In recent days, a military threat in developing China in Taiwan. And the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the administration would work “in”revoke aggressively“The visas of certain Chinese international students. Asked if the administration intentionally spent an dead end with Beijing, Bessent said” I do not think it is intentional. “”
“I think what secretary Hegseth has done is to remind everyone that during Cavid, China was an unreliable partner, and what we are trying to do is undressing,” said Bessent, while adding that the United States does not want to “decouple”.
Bessent said that “what China is doing is that they retain essential products for industrial supply chains in India, Europe”.
“It's not what a reliable partner is doing,” he added.
