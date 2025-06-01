The American Pakistani magnate confirms that he met Imran Khan several times in Adiala prison





The founder of Pti imprisoned, Imran Khan (left), is represented with the Pakistani-American Tanweer Ahmed magnate. The journalist / Filewe had in -depth interviews in several sessions in November of last year. “Khan was worried about what was going on outside,” says Ahmed.ahmed has been a friend, a donor of Khan for almost 2 decades.

London: the American Pakistani magnate Tanweer Ahmed confirmed that he had met the former Prime Minister and the founder of Tehreek-E-insa several times packed in Adiala prison for a breakthrough, but in the end, Khan decided to respond to his requests from the merchant merchant of Alamabad Khans, led by Khans Bushra Bibi and KP Chired Alin, Ghent Ghent.

In a story published on April 14 of this year, Geo News had revealed that Hmed had organized several series of talks with Khan and that the talks had progressed positively to a sudden break after some PTI leaders gave unrealistic advice to Khan.

We had large interviews in several sessions in November of last year. When I met him, her shaving had developed. He had an adult beard. He was healthy and super fit. He said he was lazy and was not shaved because there was no appearance in court and no meeting with anyone, “he told Geo News in London.

“Khan was in good health. I asked him if he was aware of the kind of atmosphere that Cyber ​​Warriors had created outside on his behalf that he was tortured. I told him about the polarization and the division that existed outside. I told him that he had played his role in creating this type of polarization and division and that he should play his role in finishing.

Ahmed said that Imran Khan was worried and concerned about what was going on outside and that it also seemed that he did not receive correct information.

The commercial entrepreneur said that Imran Khan had valid points and he sticks to many of his requests, if not all. I cannot share these classified details.

He said: Imran Khan was worried. It was clear that it was not against things and had no truthful image of what was going on outside. We have discussed many things over several days. These are good meetings. We discussed and agreed to end the polarization and the division of the company. We have discussed how hatred and negativity are divided and harm Pakistan and how, as a patriotic Pakistanis, we should unite young people and work for the progress of Pakistan.

When he was asked how he had been able to meet Imran Khan, Tanweer Ahmed said that the legal process was followed and that the meeting had been organized. He did not share how and who helped organize these meetings.

Geo News had previously pointed out that long before a group of American-Pakistani people went to Pakistan during the third week of March this year for sensitive talks with Imran Khan, several meetings took place in Adiala prison between ex-PM Khan and one of the people involved in recent negotiations and talks. This person, confirmed, who met Imran Kha head-to-head was Tanweer Ahmed.

He was also part of the delegation that traveled from the United States in March in Pakistan to ignore himself between Khan and the powerful Pakistani administration. The delegation included: the American-Pakistani food and real estate magnate Tanweer Ahmed, the main leader of Pti USA atif Khan, Sardar Abdul Sami, Dr. Usman Malik, Dr Saira Bilal and Dr. Mohammad Munir.

Ahmed said the whole idea behind these meetings was to end the deadlock and move to reconciliation. I am apolitical. I am not affiliated with any political party or a person. For me, Pakistan passes first. All I want is what is good for Pakistan and how to help Pakistan. When I spoke to Khan, it was Pakistan and the implementation of Pakistan.

He said that everything was fine until Khan decides that he would make his requests by the means of agitation and street movement. I told Imran Khan that this would not help him as well as his mission. I told him that he would call such an anarchy thing under his government …

Ahmed said it was clear that the management of the PTI had not taken advantage of several opportunities and had failed to gain political space. It is not for leaders to create subscribers but also to create leaders so that the team supports the leader in difficult times. In PTI, they lack leadership skills and have failed to adapt to new realities. PTI's confrontation policy brought PTI to this stage. It has become a party at war with itself. On each question, various contradictory declarations are published by the leaders and no one knows who does what and who directs, he said.

At the November year meeting of last year with the Pakistani-American, Khan accepted the need for an understanding of the government and the establishment and almost accepted a regulation of problems until it was insured during the same week that millions of people would join the long work on Islamabad, creating enough chaos to bring the system to decisive negotiations. According to sources, three senior KP officials, including Ali Amin Gandapur, assured Khan during prison meetings that millions of Assault Islamabad assured his release under PTI conditions.

Khan, said that the sources of trust were so convinced of the success of the march that he decided to end the talks with the American-Pakistani delegation and sent a severe message to the government officers that he hoped that the agitation and reaction of the street would decide on his fate.

Ahmed has been a personal friend and donor of Khan for almost two decades and frequently met him when he was the Prime Minister. He regretted that Imran Khan was badly advised by his own people and made him do things that only compromised his chances.

