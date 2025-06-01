BSU 2025 distribution mechanism: how to check, the terms and criteria for the recipient





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – the government will channel subsidized assistance of abbreviated wages Bsu For workers with RP wages. 3.5 million or UMP, as well as honor teachers from June 5, 2025.

This program is one of the six economic recovery policies which are finalized by the government to maintain the purchasing power of people in the consumption of slowdown after the Eid holidays and before the new school year.

“BSU, there is aid to support purchasing power, it is being prepared. Later, it will be implemented on June 5,” said the Minister of Economy in coordination of the Airlangga Hartaro economy in a statement quoted by Between,, Saturday May 24, 2025. BSU 2025 distribution mechanism Airlangga said the government would immediately officially announce the BSU 2025 distribution mechanism in the coming days. Referring to the previous program in the era of President Joko Widodo, the beneficiaries of the BSU must be registered as participants in the employment of BPJS. Most likely, this requirement will also apply to BSU 2025.

According to the site bsu.kemnaker.go.id,, Workers cannot register independently of BPJS employment or the Ministry of Workhop. Registration must be carried out through the company where they work. After that, workers can verify the status of their acceptance on the Kemnaker.ID.ID website.

How to check the acceptance of BSU

City of Fahum.umsu.ac.id,, Here is how to check the state of the BSU recipient according to the 2022 distribution scheme: Access to the Kemnaker.go.id site.

If you do not have an account, register by completing your personal data and your verification via the OTP code sent to the mobile number.

Connect to the created account.

Complete the profile by downloading photos, personal information, matrimonial state and location. After that, you will receive a notification on the three stages of the BSU distribution:

You will get a notification if you are registered as a potential BSU beneficiary after verification of BPJS employment data.

Notifications will be sent if you are officially appointed as the recipient of the BSU.

The BSU funds will be sent to the Banking Account Himbara (Mandiri, BRI, BNI, BTN) or Indonesian Islamic Bank (in particular in Aceh). If the distribution via PT POs Indonesia, the recipient will receive a notification letter for disbursement.

The BSU 2025 value is less than a similar program in the Pandemic period COVVI-19 which reached 600,000 RP. Airlangga explained that the amount of aid was being finalized, but had been allocated in the 2025 state budget.

In the meantime, according to BSU.KEMNAKER.GO.ID, BSU 2025 will be given once to RP600,000 for workers who meet the requirements.

BSU 2025 Criteria and criteria of recipients

To be able to receive BSU in 2025, potential recipients must meet a number of criteria set by the government. These requirements include: Indonesian citizen (WNI).

Registered as an active participant in the BPJS employment program.

Have a maximum monthly RP income

It is not a civil apparatus (ASN), a member of the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and the Indonesian National Police (Polri).

Do not receive other social assistance such as the Family Hope (PKH) program, the Praking or Micro Business Productive Assistance (BPUM).

Work in the sector or region which has been determined as a priority for assistance beneficiaries.

Honorary teachers are also included in groups that have the right to receive BSU this year. Intan Wayuningtyas contributes to this document. Publisher's options: Know what are the details of BSU that started to be stored 5

