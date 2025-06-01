PBKS vs Mi, Ahmedabad Météo: fans question bcci after the rain delayed from the start of the IPL 2025 2 qualification 2





The start of qualification 2 of the Indian Premier League between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings of Punjab was delayed on Sunday evening due to the rain in Ahmedabad, a few moments after launch at the Narendra Modi stadium. Punjab Kings had won the draw and had chosen to play first, supported by the return of Yuzvendra Chahal to their bowling range. Despite the first fears of the weather, the forecasts had indicated dry and favorable conditions for the evening. However, these hopes were quickly destroyed when the match underwent three interruptions even before a single ball. The Kings of the Kings of Punjab, Shreyas Iyer, who had chosen in a confidence, was seen leading his team in the middle of the stadium pyrotechnic, to turn around a few moments later as a strong downpour unfolding in an unexpected way. Pbks vs mi qualify 2 iPL 2025: updates The television visuals captured the chaos: Tilak Varma de Mumbai was spotted by making a shadow practice near the canoe when the terrain rushed with covers following a sudden drizzle. Although the initial fate was brief and the covers were deleted shortly after, a more intense downpour followed – forcing players and officials inside. The delay has increased anxiety in both camps, especially for Mumbai Indians, whose owners Akash and Nita Ambani were seen by looking nervously. Without the reserve day in place for the luminaire, a washing would eliminate Mumbai. Supporters went to social networks to criticize the BCCI for having moved the places of the Kolkata and Hyderabad playoffs to Ahmedabad and Mullanpur. The board of directors quoted the start of the Southwest monsoon and the risk of heavy rains between May 29 and June 3 as reasons to move the last stage of the tournament. But fans have stressed that Hmedabad had also undergone intermittent showers in recent days. What would happen if the PBKS vs Mi game was washed? Without the reserve day awarded for the qualification match 2, a washing in Ahmedabad would send the kings of Punjab in the final when they finished higher in the table of points at the end of the League scene. The side led by Shreyas Iyer found itself like the table toppers, while Mumbai finished fourth. “If the conditions do not allow a super more, or subsequent super purses in the time available to determine the winner, then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular season, ended in the higher position of the League will be considered as the winner of the relevant dam match”, clarifies the notice of the game conditions of the IPL for the 2025 edition of the tournament. Stay knowing IPL 2025 With India today! Get Correspondence hours,, team teams,, live scoreand the last IPL point board For CSK,, MID,, RCB,, Kkr,, SRH,, Lsg,, Dc,, GT,, BksAnd RR. In addition, keep a trace of the best pretenders at IPL Orange cap And Purple cap. Don't miss a moment! Posted by: SAURABH KUMAR Posted on: June 1, 2025

