Trump shares the conspiracy theory that Biden was executed





Washington shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, President Donald Trump shared an article on his Truth social platform of a conspiracy theorist with few followers wrongly affirming that former president Joe Biden had been executed in 2020 and replaced by a clone.

There is no #joebiden – executed in 2020, the message can be read. #Biden Clone Double and Robotice Interference Entity on STARY MOID are what you see. > #Democrats do not know the difference.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments on the president sharing the post with his millions of followers. Trump should not appear in public on Sunday after having traveled in his Virginia golf club in the morning. He was put in golf with the US Open 2024 champion Bryson Dechambeau.

An article on the social networks of President Donald Trump on his social platform Truth on Sunday June 1, 2025. (Spectrum screenshots)

Trump, a long -standing promoter of conspiracy theories, frequently shares messages from his supporters, including those who stimulate Qanon beliefs or other baseless and bizarre affirmations. But the Biden Post shared on Saturday was among the most bizarre claims that the 78 -year -old president has ever spread publicly. Popular social media accounts associated with Qanon and other plots have enthusiastically highlighted the post of Trump on Sunday, claiming it as a confirmation of their beliefs.

Between 9:40 p.m. on Saturday and 12:37 p.m. on Sunday, Trump shared or wrote seven messages on Truth Social, in particular by stimulating the messages of three supporters with small follow -ups: Biden's conspiracy theory and two articles praising its policy of steel prices. The other messages were his announcement that he withdrew his candidate for the head of NASA, a link to a video of the host of Fox News, Mark Levin, a republication of photos of her speech to Pittsburgh on Friday and his approval of a new book written by the playwright David Mamet.

The executions, both made secretly and also wish for the enemies of Trumps in the future, are major aspects of conspiracy theories among the supporters of Qanon and other conspiratorial communities of the far right. On May 20, Trump shared a post of a believer Qanon calling for military courts for former President Barack Obama.

Biden was not executed in 2020 and human cloning has never been carried out. Trump and Biden debated last June and gathered again at the White House in November after the presidential election. They met the day of the inauguration in January.

The former president and won over his political rival in the past five years, spoke in public last week for a Memorial Day event in Delaware for the first time since the announcement of a cancer diagnosis.

“The wait is that we will be able to beat this,” said the 82 -year -old player. “I feel good.”

Trump on Friday told journalists from the oval office that he didn't feel sorry for Biden in the light of his diagnosis of cancer because he was not an intelligent person and a somewhat vicious person. The president criticizes Biden for his federal prosecutions during his time outside his duties, the cases dealt with by a special lawyer who maintained his independence from the president of the time of Biden and the Attorney General Merrick Garland. Trump also continues to lie that the 2020 elections were stolen from him by Biden and others.

I would say that if you feel sorry for him, don't feel really sorry because he's vicious, said Trump. What he did with his political opponent and all the people he injured, he injured many people, Biden. And so I really don't feel sorry for him.

