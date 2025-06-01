DC Ganderbal warmly extends the faithful of Mata Kheer Bhavani to Tullamulla – the cashmere amount





Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shri Jatin Kishore, today granted a warm and sincere welcome to the faithful of Mata Kheer Bhavani when they arrived at the sacred sanctuary of Tullamulla to participate in the Mata Kheer Bhavani annual. The arrival of pilgrims was marked by a dynamic and traditional reception, with members of the administration of the district and civil society greeting them with garlands and flowers, symbolizing the spirit of community harmony, fraternity and the rich tradition of hospitality. While interacting with the faithful, the assistant commissioner responded to his best wishes for a peaceful, safe and fulfilling spiritually experience. He expressed his satisfaction with the good start of the mela and reiterated the deep spiritual and cultural meaning that the event holds for people in the region and beyond. He said that the district administration has taken all possible measures to ensure transparent and comfortable experience for pilgrims. The DC stressed that all the arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the fluid driving of the Mela. Elaborate facilities have been established to meet the needs of the faithful, including comfortable accommodation and bedding for night stay, accessible and hygienic toilets, continuous sanitation services and well -regulated parking lots. To meet the food and water needs of pilgrims, Langar services and drinking water points have been insured. Health establishments, including the presence of medical teams and ambulances, remain pending in the mela. In addition, the automatic distributors of mobile tickets have been made available to ensure the financial convenience of the faithful. Particular attention was paid to cleanliness and security in the premises of the sanctuary, the security forces deployed and the surveillance systems activated to maintain order and ensure the well-being of all participants. The sub-commissioner appreciated the joint efforts of all the departments involved and urged them to maintain the highest service and coordination standards during the festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://risingkashmir.com/dc-ganderbal-extends-warm-welcome-to-devotees-of-mata-kheer-bhavani-at-tullamulla/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos