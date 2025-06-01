The deportations of the third country accelerate countries like South SudanExBulletin





The detainees are rising aboard a plane chartered by the immigration forces and American customs (ICE) at King County International Airport on April 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Semi-regulating flights carrying prisoners cross the airport while the Trump administration continues to plan the expansion of the detention and expulsion of immigrants. David Ryder / Getty Images Hide the legend

Ngoc Phan was preparing for her husband to be expelled to Vietnam.

Phan, 40, this spring had gathered luggage with clothes and a mobile phone at home just south of Seattle. Her husband filled with documents and travel documents, she said. The family abroad was preparing to greet him at the airport. And in a few years, she would join him to start a whole new life together.

“Everything that has been done to this point, my communication with his [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] Officer, completing this declaration form to him, providing names of people to pick him up at the airport, there was no indication that he was going to be sent elsewhere except Vietnam, “Phan told NPR.

The deportation itself was not a surprise. Her husband, Tuan Thanh Phan, had served about 25 years in prison for first degree murder and second degree assault in 2000 after shooting a firearm that struck a passerby during what was labeled a gang -related dispute. He was a holder of the green card, whose legal permanent residence was revoked during his sentence, in 2009, said his wife.

He never walked free. The ice officers took over the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington, on March 3, its release date, and immediately put it in the expulsion procedure.

“We accepted it. We had planned it, and we are looking forward to it,” said Ngoc Phan. “And then in the middle of the night, they picked it up and sent it to South Sudan.”

Phan's husband was one of the many men who were first informed that they would be sent to South Africa instead of their country of origin, which also included Mexico, Burma, Cuba and Laos. Then, they were told that their destination would be South Sudan, a politically unstable country in Africa and one of the poorest in the world.

The administration maintains that the countries of origin of men do not take them and that people with legal records should not be allowed to stay in the United States

“As a career officer on ice, I have been dealing with these recalcitrant countries for years, having to see repeated murderers, sex offenders, violent criminals reissued in the United States because their country of origin would not bring them back,” said the ICE interim director Todd Lyons at a press conference.

“We are now able to remove these public security threats so that they will no longer tackle the community and they will no longer have victims in the United States.”

But immigration lawyers continued on the flight to South Sudan, arguing that their customers had not had enough time to challenge their deportations. The same lawyers had continued earlier this month to stop an expulsion flight heading for Libya, another unstable country with a notorious history of ill-treatment towards migrants.

Brian Murphy, a Federal Massachusetts judge appointed on the bench by President Joe Biden, judged in their favor, arguing that migrants were expelled from anywhere who is not their country of origin needs more time to challenge their withdrawal there.

More specifically, migrants should obtain an interview, known as a credible interview with fear, where they have the opportunity to say that they can face violence or persecution if they are sent to a specific country.

“Is it acceptable that the government turns around and destroy their lives and the life of their family, just because these people at some point have committed a crime for which they have already been condemned, they have already served their sentence?” said Matt Adams, legal director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, one of the groups pursuing the administration during the flight to South Sudan and deportations to other so-called third countries.

“It's just a complete renunciation of our judicial system,” he said.

Expanding the use of deportations of the third country

The strategy to count on other countries to admire American deportees is not new.

Mexico, for example, was a past destination to withdraw those who cannot be returned to their country of origin. Indeed, countries like Cuba and Venezuela, for example, for many years did not accept deportees from the United States, other countries have set limits at the frequency of flights.

Vietnam, the home of Tuan Thanh Phan, has also appeared on the list of countries with limits to accept deportees. The country signed an agreement with the United States in 2020 which facilitated the acceptance of those who arrived in the United States before 1995; Phan arrived in 1991, said his lawyer Adams, from the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

The Trump administration prioritized priority for more countries to repatriate their citizens, especially from China, Venezuela and Cuba.

However, there may be obstacles to send people to their country of origin.

Officials of the Department of Internal Security justified the flight to South Sudan by arguing that the countries of origin of men would not accept them because of the crimes they had committed in the United States, which included murder and sexual assault.

“These are the ones you don't want in your community. These are the ones we prioritize every day,” said Lyons, from Ice. He noted that the State Department was the key to negotiating international agreements with countries to play this role.

“And further on, the better, so they cannot come back through the border,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting of the April cabinet.

It is not known whether the administration first tried to expel some of the men now in Djibouti in their country of origin.

Ice did not answer questions about the question of whether Mexico and Vietnam, the countries of origin of two of the men, set limits to the deportations, if this specific flight included only people who had entered without legal status, or how many people have been sent by DHS to third countries since the start of the administration.

“We are not starting private diplomatic discussions surrounding the abolition of a specific individual or final destination,” said a spokesperson for the State Department.

The Vietnamese embassy did not respond to a request for comments.

Complaints from the credible fear '' '

Greg Chen, principal director of government relations for American Immigration Lawyers Association, said that the difference in relation to previous administrations includes the types of countries with which this white house is negotiating.

“The principle in law is that it must be a safe country for this person to be removed there,” said Chen, whose non-partisan organization represents immigration lawyers and law students.

The Ministry of Internal Security did not comment on the conditions in South Sudan. But the State Department's travel advisor for that warns American citizens not to travel there because of “crime, kidnapping and armed conflicts”.

The DHS policy requires that any expulsion be advised to know which country they are sent “and an opportunity for a rapid projection of any assertive fear of being tortured there”.

The arguments before the court focused on the duration of migrants to challenge their dismissal to a country. DHS says this process takes “minutes”, not weeks.

In the case of the flight to South Sudan, the men obtained a notice of less than 24 hours.

Immigration lawyers say so little time means that deportees have little hope of arguing a referral, especially if they do not speak English.

And finally, say the immigration lawyers, the government makes mistakes.

“That these deportations occur in a precipitated way, this means that the administration is dangerously close to violating a regular procedure in these cases,” said Chen.

The fight continues in the courts

Judge Murphy du Massachusetts has not prohibited the use of relief from third countries. But he said that the government had to give an opinion in the language of the deportee and 15 days to challenge their dismissal in a particular country something that did not happen in the case of the flight to South Sudan, Murphy said.

After the departure of the flight, Murphy ordered men to stay in police custody while the ministry performs a credible evaluation of fear.

The flight ended up landing in a military base in Djibouti where, since May 22, federal men and agents remain while the administration fights the orders before the court.

The Trump administration called on Murphy's ordinance at the Supreme Court, arguing that the judge interfected with the role of the executive to carry out immigration policy and design international agreements.

“Having criticized the brakes while these extraterrestrials were literally half-voltage, forcing the government to hold them in a military base of Djibouti not designed or equipped to hold these criminals, the court then retroactively '” clarified' 'of its injunction to impose an additional set of intrusive procedures and on the appeal.

“Although some foreigners can benefit from their withdrawal, the nation does not do so. Worse, the injunction has due and will harm the American foreign policy and national security,” added Sauer.

The Supreme Court gave lawyers representing men until June 4 to answer the call. The government will then have another chance to answer before the Supreme Court weighs.

Until then, men and immigration officials are left to Djibouti.

Phan says that her husband called her from the detention center every morning. Now she hasn't heard of him since he was put on the plane.

It is frustrated that the administration brings him together with others who may have entered the country without legal status and have committed several crimes.

“I'm angry about it,” said Phan. “They want to call him a barbaric monster without really understanding the details of his case he [already] is 25 years old. “”

