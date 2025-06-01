



One of Elon Musks' last public appearances with Donald Trump was when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came to call. Instead of an ordinary meeting, Trump played a video that was supposed to show how the South African blacks were evolving whites from their farms and committing genocide.

Of course, neither Trump nor Musk was embarrassed by the Jews (mainly Slavs) committing genocide on the Palestinians (brown). But blacks commit genocide of good boys? Clearly unthinkable. Musk, we may remember, was born in South Africa and, like Trump (whose four grandparents were all immigrants from Germany), is a former Wharton.

Musk is now outside the Trump administration so that he can focus on his businesses. He denied his departure because of the dependence on ketamine, although he admitted to having used ketamine once a week under medical prescription what he did not admit being the ecstasy and the mushrooms he supposed to have done during the last -year campaign for Trump.

This could explain why Trump gets along with Imran Khan so well. This shows that he can get along with users. You know, if Imran had always been PM, we could probably have been able to ask Columbia to have held up on his declaration regretting the death of innocent Pakistani civilians during Operation Indias Sindoor. He did not do it, supposedly because of Indian pressure, but more probably after having realized that the support of Pakistan meant supporting the government which had thrown behind bars one of the best customers of its national product.

The Sindoor operation continues to have benefits, although the reports proved to be false that the Indonesian Air Force mutinated; There is certainly no less concern after Indonesia has agreed to buy an unspecified number of Rafale planes in France. The purchase of standard fighters of 4.5th generation did not work, so India launched an MCA (Aircraft Average Combat) program. Okay, but will he take the delivery of the Tejas first? The ACV (Light Combat Aircraft) entered service in 2016, after being launched in 1983. So don't hold your breath for the Indian stealth fighter.

Speaking of the whole conflict, when is an operation of false flag still an operation? I mean, does that always count if everyone and his uncle knew that it was a false flag operation? I do not think, but that seems to me to be a philosophical question of the nature of knowing if there is a sound if no one hears it, like when a tree falls on a desert island?

It seems that the AATM Azharul Islam, now 74, was acquitted of crimes that he was supposed to have committed at the age of 19, before the 1971 war. Even the GPT cat could not find what the automatic counter represented, but I do not think it is an automated saying machine. He was never known as ATM Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladeshs. Not like Jahangir Tareen and Abdyl Aleem Khan were known as the ATMs of Imran Khans tickets, insofar as they accompanied him abroad so that they could take his tabs.

However, something has happened recently that should eliminate all other events. An additional DC was killed in Khuzdar. Not since Berkeley was killed in Gugera in 1857 by Rai Ahmad Nawaz Kharral was killed by rebels. And Berkeley was an AC (at that time, ACS was responsible for the districts). The murder of an ADC is even greater than the murder of a governor (like Punjab Salman Taseer in 2011), because the district administration is inhabited by three times born (the Brahmans being only twice born). The next thing you know, the sky will fall on our heads.

But let's look at the cool rooms of the academic world, where everything is not so well. Operation India has launched more dust than usual, after a political science teacher for sent to prison because of a position he made about Operation Sindoor. I suspect that his crime was not the post, as much as the fact that he was the grandson of the Raja Sahib of Mehmudabad, who was a close partner of the Quaid-Ezam. It seems that the BJP is determined to take care of the political adversaries and the opponents of its elders. So if you opposed Jan Sangh or even Hindu Mahasabha, the BJP will get you. And if you are dead, your descendant.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2025/06/01/ketamine-vs-cocaine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos