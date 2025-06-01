With an indicator survey, Projo: the public believes that the diploma of original jokowi

Handoko said the false diploma case was also treated by criminal investigation police and a series of witness exams and the results of the Medico-Legal laboratory test said that the Jokowi diploma was original. Bentengsumbar.com – The Indonesian survey on political indicators indicating that 66.9% of respondents did not think that the question of the fake diploma 7th president Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, public evidence did not easily believe in one question.

As indicated by the secretary general of Pro Volunteer Pro Jokowi Handoko.

With the investigation, he said, we can believe that what is debated with false diplomas is false.

“We respect the results of a public opinion survey. We also think that Mr. Jokowi's diploma is original or non -false,” Handoko told journalists on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

With the brightness of this affair, Handoko hopes that all questionable parties can now believe that what is debated linked to false diplomas is not proven.

“Projo encourages the public to obtain the clarity and the certainty of the police. The parties reported will also be responsible for their accusations,” he concluded.

The data was found indicators when surveying the public level of confidence in the performance of state institutions and the eradication of corruption which has contributed to investigating the alleged cases of fake Jokowi diplomas.