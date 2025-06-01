Imran Khan will direct the protest movement nationwide prison





Islamabad: the founder and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced a country protest campaign against the government led by PML-N, declaring that it will lead the movement behind bars. The announcement was relayed by Pti Ali Zafar senator after his meeting with Khan at Adiala prison on Saturday.

Zafar told journalists outside the prison that Khan had decided that the party would no longer wait and that I would now take its message in the street thanks to a well -organized national campaign. He said Khan insisted that the demonstration would not be limited to Islamabad and would extend to all parts of the country.

Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 for several accusations, including corruption and incentive to violence, asked Zafar to write a protest strategy, which will be finalized after the consultations with the legal parties and the Hauts Du Parties of the parties. Zafar said Khan has been determined to personally supervise the prison movement.

The decision comes during the months of political uncertainty and that the repeated allegations of PTI according to which the legal proceedings against Khan are politically motivated. Khan had recently pointed out his desire to engage in talks with the players of the national power, but argued that any dialogue should serve the interests of the country rather than guaranteeing personal relief.

In his latest message, Khan said there was no longer a legal or executive aid, which prompted the decision to mobilize public demonstrations. Zafar noted that Khan wanted this series of agitation to be more disciplined and effective than past efforts, which had often lost momentum.

Earlier this year, PTI had also announced a post-Eid protest disk that did not materialize, causing doubts about its ability to mobilize. However, Khans Renewed Call seems to energize the basic supporters of the parties, in particular in the middle of what PTI considers as an increasing abolition of the political opposition.

Observers say that the capacity of the parties to convert this call to sustained street power remains uncertain, in particular under close political restrictions. The PTI initiates say that the final protest plan will be shaped in the coming days.

This decision also reflects the persistent tension between PTI and the military establishment. Despite the occasional openings from Khan to reconciliation, the relationship remains tense, with recent events such as the Ptis absence of a event hosted by the military.

Meanwhile, the members of the ruling coalition rejected the PTIS protest plans, stressing the previous incapacity of the parties to generate mass mobilization since Khans' incarceration. However, PTI leaders say that this movement will be different.

This time, the movement will not be symbolic, said Zafar. It will be decisive. And the president will direct him of his prison unit.

