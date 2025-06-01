Can Trump repair American debt? Even Elon Musk has doubts





The president of Washington (AP), Donald Trump, is a challenge to convince Republican senators, global investors, voters and even Elon Musk that he will not take the federal government with his set of tax attenuation of several dollars.

The until now, the financial market response has been skeptical because Trump seems unable to reduce deficits as promised.

All this rhetoric on the reduction of billions of dollars in spending has not spoken nothing and the tax bill codifies, said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a right -wing reflection group. There is a level of concern concerning the competence of the congress and this administration and this makes the addition of a heap of money to the more risky deficit.

The White House has been the victim of viciously unleashing to anyone who expressed concerns about the debt ball under Trump, even if it did it exactly in its first mandate after its 2017 tax discounts.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt opened her briefing on Thursday saying that she wanted to demystify false affirmations on her tax discounts.

Leavitt said that the blatant claim that the only, large and beautiful bill increases, the deficit is based on the congress budget office and other score guards who use poor quality hypotheses and have historically been terrible in forecasts through democratic and republican administrations.

In this image of the video with the total of the final vote, the House of Representatives adopted President Donald Trumps Big Bill of Tax Scords and programs after a session of all night in the American Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads Doge to the media while walking on the southern lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025. (AP photo / Jose Luis Magana, file)

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, has accumulated on criticism from the Congress Number Cruchers, telling the NBC to meet the press, the CBO sometimes becomes correct, but they have always left, each time, when they project economic growth. They always underestimate the growth which will be caused by tax cuts and the reduction of regulations.

But Trump himself suggested that the lack of reductions in sufficient expenditure to compensate for his tax reductions came out of the need to maintain the republican coalition of the Congress.

We have to have a lot of votes, said Trump last week. We cannot cut.

This let the administration bet on the hope that economic growth can do the trick, a conviction that shortly outside the Trumps Orbit is viable.

Most economists consider that the non -partisan CBO is the fundamental standard for assessing policies, although it does not produce cost estimates for the actions taken by the executive power such as the Trumps unilateral prices.

Tech Billionaire Musk, who had until recently part of Trumps Inner Sanctum as head of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government, told CBS News: I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not only decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does.

Federal debt continues to rise

The tax and expenditure discounts that adopted the House last month would add more than 5 billions of dollars to the national debt in the next decade if all are authorized to continue, according to the committee for a responsible financial budget, a tax supervision group.

To ensure that the price of invoices appears lower, various parts of the legislation should expire. This same tactic was used with tax discounts of Trumps 2017 and he set up this year's dilemma, in which many tax reductions in this previous package will be lying next year unless the congress is renewing them.

But debt is a much more important problem now than eight years ago. Investors demand that the government pay a higher bonus to continue to borrow because the total debt has crossed 36.1 billions of dollars. The interest rate on a cash ticket at 10 years is approximately 4.5%, up spectacularly compared to the rate of approximately 2.5% during invoicing when the 2017 tax cuts have become law.

The Council of Economic Advisers of the White House maintains that its policies will trigger such rapid growth that annual budgetary deficits will shrink in size compared to the global economy, putting the United States government on a sustainable tax.

The Council maintains that the economy would develop over the next four years at an annual average of approximately 3.2%, instead that the Congress Budget offices expected 1.9%, and up to 7.4 million jobs would be created or saved.

The chairman of the council, Stephen Miran, told journalists that when the growth planned by the White House is associated with the expected income of the prices, the expected budget deficits will drop. Tax reductions will increase the supply of money for investment, the offer of workers and the supply of goods produced at the national level, which, by Mirans Logic, would result in faster growth without creating new inflationary pressures.

I want to assure everyone that the deficit is a very important concern for this administration, said Miran.

The director of the White House budget, Russell Vought, told journalists the idea that the bill is somehow harmful to debt and that deficits are fundamentally false.

Economists doubt that the asset plan can trigger sufficient growth to reduce deficits

Most external economists expect the additional debt maintaining higher interest rates and would slow down overall economic growth, because the cost of borrowing for houses, cars, businesses and even college studies would increase.

This simply adds to the problem that future decision -makers will face, said Brendan Duke, a former Biden administrative assistant now at the Center for Budget and Political Priorities, a liberal thinking group. Duke said that with the tax reductions in the invoice that would expire in 2028, legislators would be dealing with social security, health insurance and the expiration of tax reductions at the same time.

Kent Smetters, director of the faculty of the Penn Wharton budgetary model, said that Trump's economic team growth is a fictional work. He said the bill would lead some workers to choose to work for fewer hours to qualify for Medicaid.

I do not know any serious forecastist who has significantly increased their growth forecasts because of this legislation, said Professor of Harvard University, Jason Furman, who was president of the economic advisers of the Council under the Obama administration. These are mainly not tax reductions oriented towards growth and competitiveness. And, in fact, higher long -term interest rates will go in the other direction and will harm growth.

The inability of white houses to date to calm the concerns of deficit arouses political return for Trump while tax reductions and expenses approved by the Chamber now move to the Senate. The Republican senses Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rand Paul of Kentucky both expressed concerns about the likely increases in the deficit, Paul saying on Sunday that there are enough GOP senators to block the bill until the deficits are discussed.

I think there are four of us at this stage that would oppose the legislation if the bill, at least, is not changed in a good direction, said Paul on CBS in front of the nation.

The GOP will hold the debt once they vote for this, said Paul.

Four Republican assets would be sufficient to stop the bill in the Senate, where the party has a majority of three places.

Trump Banking on pricing income to help

The White House B also that pricing income will help cover additional deficits, even if recent judicial decisions have questioned Trump's legitimacy declaring an economic emergency to impose radical import taxes.

When Trump announced his almost universal prices in April, he specifically declared that his policies would generate enough new income to start repaying the national debt. His comments face aid remarks, including the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, that annual budget deficits could be more than divided by two.

It is our turn to prosper and, in doing so, use billions of billions and billions of dollars to reduce our taxes and reimburse our national debt, and all of this will occur very quickly, said Trump two months ago when he talked about his import taxes and encouraged legislators to adopt the tax and distinct expenditure.

Trump administration is right to say that growth can help reduce deficit pressures, but this is not enough in itself to do the task, according to new research by economists Douglas Elmendorf, Glenn Hubbard and Zachary Liscow.

Ernie Tedeschi, director of the economy at the LAB budget of the University of Yale, said that additional growth does not even bring us closer to where we must be.

The government would need 10 billions of dollars in deficit in the next 10 years just to stabilize debt, said Tedeschi. And even if the White House claims that tax reductions would add to growth, most of the cost will preserve existing tax alternatives, it is therefore unlikely to increase the economy significantly.

His walking water, said Tedeschi.

