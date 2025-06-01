Politics
The reforms of the threat to traditional parties are unique in the political history of the United Kingdom
Martin Farr, Senior speaker in contemporary British history from Newcastle University
The former chancellor of the shadow of the work John McDonnell hasdeclaredThis Keir Starmers government has led a knife to the heart of what I thought that the Labor Party defended itself and called on party members, unions and deputies to regain control.
The text was McDonNelles, but the pretext was Nigel Farage. Earlier in the week, the chief of the reform transferred his tanks to Lawn lab by promising to reverse the withdrawal of governments of winter fuel payments to retirees, andRemove the service limit to two childrenA week after Starmer committed the most perilous political allusions: evoke the language of Enoch Powell onimmigration.
Starmer was sung (just likeTony Benn in 1970) by playing with the incendiary of Powells. The ignorance of denials of an expression as irregular asAn island of foreignersThe Starmer Dog Whistling did not score another bottom.
In the dilemma of the work center is political mutability; The way in which these most basic political categories on the right and on the left have blurred in the indistinction. Reform UK was ostensibly of the former nationalist, individualist, authoritarian but now parade the sacraments of the latter: nationalization, collectivism, welfarism.
Treason
The betrayal stories follow labor leaders as the day of the night, but Sir Keir Starmers is an inconstancy and the inability to offer an attenuation by at least countering his fidelity to his political hero Harold Wilson. His ministers in the 1960s and 1970s desperate in their primary ministers who succeeded in success.principle.
Among the many reform questions in the United Kingdom, the most intriguing are also the least responsible: the individual agency. You never know if Great Britain would still be in the EU if Farage had not survived its 2010plane crashBut it is more likely than improbable. Likewise, Farage retired, as he had promised, from British politics to more lucrative activities across the Atlantic, the existential threat to the Labor government and the Conservative Party would have accompanied.
But Farage has remained and the reform is now a threat of a different order for its previous vehicles. They were important UKIP with Brexit; The Brexit Party won Boris Johnsons 2019's victory without being serious. They lacked policies (or even political processes), professionalism, staff (UKIP was the only part toProhibit old membersBNP because it was the only part to need).
The reform is now at the end of both financially and electoral tilting of seriousness. He manages advice. He has mayors. His triumph in the Runcorn by -election has demonstrated a discipline and the importance of a good candidate.
When the parts separated
In their public characters, Farage and Starmer are antitheses; One Glib, the other falls; The one with too much personality, the other too little. But charismatic politicians who have time can also break the party: more recently fading and on several occasions. But before himJoseph Chamberlaindivided the liberals in 1886 and the unionists in 1903 andDavid Lloyd Georgeagain divided the Liberals in 1916. Oswald Mosley causedchaosFor work in 1931 and David Owen left work in the 1980s to form theSocial Democratic Party(SDP), which he also divided later.
In 1981, the SDP reached (in alliance with the Liberals) asurvey of surveyof the genre currently appreciated by the reform. And in the general elections of 1983, the SDP / Liberal Alliance won only 675,000 less votes than work. But thanks to the first post electoral system, the Alliance won 186 less seats. The geographic concentration of the work saved it; The alliance arrived second throughout the country.
In 2024, the first passed, the post delivered what his defenders love, and his criticisms hate: a clear and unfair result. The Labor Party won two thirds of the seats over a third of the votes. It was theMost disproportionate result in history.
New multi -party policies could offer a multipartite parliament in the next elections, but via an electoral system designed insofar as it was designed for two. With a reform that should rape the 30%thresholdThe safe seats will be fewer and more distant; Marginal assembles the standard.
This would present a challenge for a much more agile work manager than Starmer. Its dilemma is evil: the reform of the monkeys and the yield of urban voters to the Greens and the Liberal Democrats; Iron and see the red reconstructed red wall. There are other places to go progressive. Indeed, there could soon be another: aNew left party. McDonnell who already sits as independent, having had the work whipwithdrawnLast year can see it as a rescue canoe.
Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick, his usurper most probably, confront a surprisingly similar problem. Responding to the reform in kind will give in the rich voters to the Liberal Democrats. The conservative party is the most efficient in the most successful history in part because it had never had a challenger on the right. There is now another place for the Conservatives. (Or, so to speak, to stay.)
Threat
This is the historically unique threat of the reform. By warning of Farage, the most consecutive politician since Margaret Thatcher as a serious threat, Starmer and Badenoch can exaggerate, but not to do so, is to risk acquiesce. Catastrophization and complacency were obvious in 2014, when UKIP arrived first in the European elections. Two years later, Great Britain voted for Brexit.
The reform still has a little less than fully thought out policies, not to mention fully funded. Its talent basin is a puddle. It is now in power and will have a file to defend. It is dominated by one person, and the one who repels as much as he inspires him. It is still unlikely that in five years of time, Farage is in government, even less the Prime Minister. But it is less improbable than it was, and it is likely to become even less improbable.
This article was published for the first time on the conversation
