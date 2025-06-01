IPL 2025 Qualify 2 between the kings of Punjab and the Indians of Mumbai delayed because of the rain; Find out what's going on if the match is washed | IPL News

The qualifier 2 of the Premier Indian League (IPL) between the Indians of Mumbai and the Kings of Punjab was delayed after launching due to a rain at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. The net started near the start of the match before stopping, then starting again. The team that will win the qualifier 2 will go to the final on Tuesday where the royal benggaluru are waiting for.

PBKS vs mi qualify 2 live updates: check here

The Kings of Punjab chose to play against the Indians of Mumbai with the veteran of the leg Yuzvendra Chahal back in the eleven who plays, while the seamstress of the left arm Reece Topley replaced Richard Gleeson injured in the programming of the Indians of Mumbai.

“We will first do a bowl. A little covered and the counter was under the covers yesterday. Depending on these, we will first play. It's a new day, we have recovered well, rejuvenated and our state of mind is to go there and win. The boys are in good humor, everyone is positive.

“We would also have played first. It looks like a decent track, we just need to beat well, to assess the conditions early and I think we will be fine. He (pitch) has become much flat, the bullets have stopped doing as much as that of doing. If you have Bowl, fast meatcakes tend to get help. One day, it's difficult, but we are in a rhythm and we know what we have to perform.

What was planned?

The temperature of the day in Ahmedabad on Sunday should be around 38 degrees Celsius, and in the evening, it should be around 28 degrees Celsius. Besides the temperature, the dew plays an important factor in this place, hence the teams that win the draw could be tempted to play first.

What happens if the match is washed

It is a lot of time before the match was carried away. The BCCI has increased the additional time to finish the matches 120 minutes from the existing time. The measure was crossed by considering unpredictable time. This means that the match will only lose overs if it does not start at 9:30 p.m.

If the match still cannot be finished in the stipulated time, the team that ended higher in the point table will qualify for the final. This means that Punjab has the advantage over MI due to the 2nd finish as opposed to the 4th place in MI.