The former PM of Pakistan Imran to direct another “anti-lock …





Although there is not even a slight possibility of release from the former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehrik-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, before Eid Al Adha, he announced to lead another anti-government movement of Adiala Rawalpindi prison where he is deposited.

Imran Khan announced a protest movement against the government. The center of the movement would not be Islamabad, but the whole country. Imran Khan gave me the responsibility to make a plan for the protest movement. I will present the plan during my next meeting with him very soon. We will plan after consulting lawyers and party leaders, PTI senator, Ali Zafar Shah, told journalists after meeting the ex-first.

Meanwhile, rumors concerning Imran Khans are possible before Eid were firmly rejected by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and government representatives and even PTI does not expect it to happen.

NAB officials said there were currently no cases before any ripe court for the release of Imran Khans. No opinion was sent to Nab in any questions that could lead to his deposit or his release before Eid. In accordance with legal standards, the accusation must be heard before any compensation is granted to a convicted person, who has not occurred so far.

PTI activists participate in a public rally on the outskirts of Islamabad. File / AFP

Government representatives also rejected speculation, categorically declaring that no agreement has been offered to Imran Khan, and there is no behind -the -side arrangement to facilitate its release. There is no understanding, no negotiations, and no offer on the table, said a senior government official.

Imran Khans 'legal advisor Naeem Haider Panjotha also told journalists that Imran Khans' imminent liberation reports were false. There is neither agreement nor any leniency offered. Rumors are baseless.

Senator Zafar Shah quoted the founder of the party as telling him that we were put against the wall; We have no choice but to go down the street. We will protest across the country, which I will lead from prison. Imran, he said, expressed the resolution to give all the instructions related to the prison protest movement.

The senator said that the next movement would be different from everything that was seen before. He stressed that this time, the movement must succeed, recognizing that even if the obstacles were inevitable, the solutions must be found to overcome them. He declared that the strategy of the protest movement would be ready in a few days, after the next meeting and that the founder of the party himself would attribute responsibilities with regard to the proposed campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2025/06/01/pakistans-former-pm-imran-to-lead-another-anti-govt-movement-from-jail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos