Trump and Xi are likely to talk about trade soon, although no date has been set, says Hassett – NBC 6 South Florida





The director of the National Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett, said that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping could talk about trade this week.

“I expect the two parties to have expressed a desire to speak,” said Hassett.

However, he noted that no specific date for these discussions had been set.

Hassett's remarks intervene after Trump accused China of breaking its trade agreement with the United States Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett suggested on Sunday that the president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping could have a conversation on trade this week. Hassett, however, said that a specific date for a conversation between the two leaders has not been set. “President Trump, we are waiting, will have a wonderful conversation on commercial negotiations this week with President XI, that's our expectation,” said Hassett ABC News “” this week.“” He followed by saying that he does not know if it was planned for a specific date, “but it was discussed that the two will talk about the Geneva Agreementto whom we are all very favorable. “” “The wait is that the two parties have expressed a desire to speak,” he added. “I would also like to add that people speak every day,” said Hassett, noting that the team of the American representative of Jamieson Greer speaks with their Chinese counterparts “every day trying to advance the ball on this subject”. A discussion between Trump and Xi would mark a major step in negotiations between the two nations, weeks after the leaders of the two countries met in Switzerland and reaches a 90 -day trade agreement. But tensions increased last week after Trump accused China to violate its preliminary trade agreement with the United States “So much to be Mr. Nice Guy!” Trump wrote in aSocial media message. Addressing journalists on Friday, Trump also said that he expected him to speak to Xi probably allegations concerning the trade agreement. Other Trump administration officials have also criticized China in recent days for slow progress in commercial negotiations and suggested that future talks would be. Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said on Sunday that China “slowed down the agreement”. “I think the slow slowdown is the right way to say it, and I think Donald Trump is there,” said Lodnick on “Fox News Sunday”. Treasury secretaryScott bets said last week on Fox News thatTrade discussions with China“are a bit blocked.” “I think we will have more discussions with them in the coming weeks,” he said.

