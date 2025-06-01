The political dilemma of President Prabowo, Vice -President Gibran, and the former head of state Jokowi – Nusantarapos.co.id

Author: SUGIENTO Public Policy Observer

Jakarta, nusantarapos.co.id – At the beginning of May, precisely Friday May 2, 2025, I wrote an article entitled Assopping Simalakama 8 requests from the TNI soldiers forum: proposed replacement of the vice -president to the most difficult point of everything. In this article, I highlighted the eight requests made by the forum. In conclusion, the eighth proposal, namely the dismissal of the vice-president (vice-president), is the most difficult point and has the potential to become a political bomb.

Although the proposal of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka increases the complex political dynamics, this question still seems to ride in public spaces. Consequently, this time, I will return more deeply to the benefit and the loss of the rejection of the vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

We must admit that the discourse of the dismissal of Gibran cannot be separated from the controversy around the appointment process during the presidential election of 2024. The decision of the Constitutional Court which changed the minimum age limit of candidates for the presidential and vice-president to open the way to Gibran, which was not yet 40 years old, to be able to advance during the presidential election.

But the decision was overshadowed by conflicts of interest because the chief judge of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman, was the brother of Jokowi-Dans La-Law as well as Uncle Gibran. Although Anwar Usman was finally declared violating a serious ethical and withdrawn from the post of president of the Constitutional Court, his political impact has been echoed and has become the subject of moral and legal requests.

The Indonesian Democratic Party (PDIP), Jokowi and Gibran's party assessed that the process was full of ethical violations and was a form of abuse of power. Consequently, the relationship between Jokowi and PDIP was stretched. As a result, Jokowi and Gibran de facto are no longer part of the party.

Constitutionally, the rejection mechanism of the vice-president is regulated in article 7b of the 1945 Constitution. The process starts from the proposal of the DPR to the Constitutional Court to carry out an examination of alleged violations of the law or the despicable acts of the president or the vice-president.

In this case, if the Constitutional Court indicates that it is proven, the MPR can stop the person concerned. In other words, the termination of the vice-president is not only a political maneuver, but a legal and constitutional process which requires strict proof and cannot be done at random.

One of the questions that recently became the public's star is the presumed participation of Gibran in an anonymous social media account named Fuffafa. The account would often occur often insults and attacks against Prabowo Suubianto and his family.

Although the alleged involvement of Gibran in the Fuffafa account was not legally proven, this question sparked political upheavals. Thus, this question can be an ammunition for criticisms of vice-president Gibran, including perhaps retired forums of TNI soldiers.

Did not exclude the possibility, the question of the Fuffafaa account has also become the context of the retired forum so that the soldiers TNI submit a certain number of requests to state institutions. They published eight attitude declarations signed by 103 generals, 73 Admiral, 65 Marshal and 91 Colonel. The proposed termination of vice-president Gibran is the thing that is most thrown into the public.

A number of eminent retirement figures have helped sign the signature in the declaration, in particular the former deputy commander of the general of the Armed Forces TNI (Ret.) Fachrul Razi, the former Ksad General Tni (Ret.) Tyasno Soedarto, the former Admiral Ksal Tni (Ret.) Slamet Soebijanto and the former Marshal Ksau Tni (Ret.) Former Marshal Ksau Tni (Ret.) Hanafi and former Marshal Ksau Tni (Ret.) Hanafi. The oldest and most respected character who also signed was the former vice-president of the TNI (ret.) Try Sutrisno.

The declaration of attitude was signed on April 17, 2025. In the eighth point, the TNI soldiers' retirement forum proposed or exhorted the Indonesian MPR to consider the rejection of Gibran, which was considered a symbol of legal deviations and constitutional ethics. However, they have always expressed their support for the Prabowo government.

Considering the future of democracy: between political loyalty, moral pressure and national interests

The birth of a declaration of attitude of the retirement forum of TNI soldiers which contained eight requests clearly placed President Prabowo in a major dilemma. On the one hand, the vice-president Gibran is an old official pair in the presidential election of 2024. On the other hand, the personal and political proximity between President Prabowo and the former head of state and former head of government, Joko Widodo, the father of Gibran, is an important factor that cannot be ignored.

Prabowo himself openly recognized that he could become president due to the great support of Jokowi. On an occasion, Prabowo even shouted Jokowi's life! As a form of respect as well as the confirmation of the close relationship between the two. What is still fresh in public memory is when President Prabowo entrusted Jokowi as an Indonesian special, Pope Francis funeral to the Vatican.

Apart from that, the proposal to dismiss the vice-president Gibran retired retirees who were the seniors of Prabowo in the TNI body could not be ignored. In addition, their voices are transmitted on the basis of constitutional and moral idealism. Prabowo himself is part of the TNI retirement circle which is known to respect its elders.

In this context, an attempt to reject Gibran can potentially create a political turbulence in the relations between President Prabowo Suubianto, Vice-President Gibran and former President Joko Widodo. This even has the potential to hurt public perceptions that want continuity, stability and national reconciliation.

However, the maintenance of Gibran as vice-president is not without risk either. Criticism of the alleged dynastic political practices is still quite strong in civil society. In addition, the alleged involvement of Jokowi which is considered too dominant in the government of Prabowo has the potential to develop the perception that Prabowo does not have full control of its authority.

President Prabowo seems to need to take strategic political measures as a chess horse to gain all the public confidence. In this context, the symbolic separation of the shadow of Jokowi, by the rejection of vice-president Gibran, can be interpreted as an affirmative step towards the independence of the leadership of Prabowo.

However, extreme steps such as the deployment of the vice-president Gibran are likely to open dangerous previous ones. If the decision of the Constitutional Court which is final and restrictive is the basis of the delegation of elections of the 2024 elections, then public confidence in the legal system and democracy can be shaken. In addition, the decision was reinforced by the General Electoral Commission (KPU) and was not canceled by the Constitutional Court in the electoral dispute.

However, if there are strong reasons and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, the rejection of the vice-president or the vice-president remains legally possible. The alleged involvement of Vice-President Gibran in the Fuffafa account could be an entry of the Vice-President's replacement process.

However, this must first be proven by a legal legal decision and an equitable legal process. Without a court decision with a permanent legal force, this step can be considered an illegal action and unlike the law.

With regard to this, President Prabowo's declaration was published through advisers in particular, General (RET) Wiranto, has shown great caution. He said that the retirement forum aspirations for TNI soldiers were highly appreciated, but the president had not yet made a decision because in -depth studies were still necessary on all the content of the requests.

The attitude of President Prabowo reflects the principle of prudence in the face of great political pressure. It was clear that the former special forces commander (Kopaussus), general of the TNI (ret.) Prabowo, did not want to be in a hurry to take measures that could disrupt the government's stability.

The request for rejection of the vice-president Gibran has indeed become the most sensitive point of the eight requests from the retirement forum. If he is hosted, political stability and the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi can be shaken. If it is ignored, there will be an impression that the moral and constitutional ethics of the aspirations of military seniors is excluded. Consequently, honest, open and law political communication is necessary in the face of this dilemma.

In conclusion, the discourse of the dismissal of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka is not only a personal or dynamic affair between three major figures of Indonesia, Gibran and Jokowi. This question directly affects legal integrity, national political stability and the future of our democracy. President Prabowo must be able to weigh between political loyalty, moral pressure and larger national interests, to produce decisions which are really just, constitutional and in favor of the interests of the people.