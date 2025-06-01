The Punjab Kings had a disastrous outing at home in Qualify 1, because a Shambolic shot show against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw them miss a direct entry into the IPL 2025 final. Taking a detour, the Punjab is ready to face the Indians of Mumbai in the qualifier 2 at Stade Narendra Moda in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But concerns remain around the participation of Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last match due to an injury. The Punjab is ready to face the Mumbai Indians in qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (PTI)

According to a Times of India report, Chahal was back in action on Saturday during the training session while Punjab was imperturbable in the midst of the three light showers in Ahmedabad. The veteran spinner, who had injured his wrist, protected himself by hand while he took captures, returned some deliveries and even played football.

Although the show confirms its participation in the match against the Indians of Mumbai, the report added that “it is ready to take injections, if necessary, to return to the game game”.

Why does Shreyas Iyer need Chahal in the XI?

The largest flashed in the history of IPL, with 219 Camarapes, will be a necessity for Iyer in the XI of play while he holds the advantage on two Mumbai in shape – Jonny Bairstow and Suryakumar Yadav. The leggie rejected the England striker four times at six IPL meetings for only 29 points in 35 balls. He also rejected the captain of India T20i three times in the IPL for 83 points in 71 balls.

If Chahal is in good shape, he could come as an impact player during the bowling round.

The presence of Chahal will only add to the misfortunes of Mumbai, who had not managed to be friends with the Ahmedabad track. The former champions have lost all their last five games on the scene, including that year, against the Titans of Gujarat, of 36 points.