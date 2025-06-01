Trump's prices do not disappear, says the best adviser





Ana Faguy

BBC News, Washington DC

Getty images

President Donald Trump does not plan to extend the break at his radical world prices, said trade secretary Howard Lux.

The President's plan – where countries face 11% more than 100% prices on goods provided to the United States – was announced in April. But the majority of the prices were interrupted by Trump for 90 days following the volatility of the stock markets.

Addressing Fox News, Lutnick said that he expects the president to remain firm when this 90 -day break will expire in early July.

A key trade agreement would concern China, which, according to the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent was “was a reliable partner” and said he was holding products in the world supply chain.

On Sunday, the president's best sales advisers presented a united front in their appearances on separate American morning television programs.

They remained firmly on the tariff agenda, which was faced with ongoing challenges in the country's judicial system.

“The prices do not disappear,” said Lodnick in response to judicial affairs.

He added that the United States “could sign many offers now”, but the Trump administration is working to “improve them”.

“You will see in the next two weeks, really, first-class offers for the American worker,” he said.

And at the expiration of the 90 -day break, Lutnick said: “I think that is the deadline, and the president will simply determine the prices that people have if they cannot conclude an agreement”.

When the break expires, in theory, it would promulgate radical prices on the countries of the world.

Imports of sixty trade partners that the White House described as the “worst offenders”, including the European Union, Vietnam, South Africa and more, will be faced with higher rates.

Trump described these taxes as a reimbursement for unfair commercial policies.

Trump announced on Friday that the United States would double its current rate of steel and aluminum import rate from 25% to 50%, starting on Wednesday.

As with most of the prices announced, Trump said that this decision would help stimulate the local steel industry, while reducing American dependence on China.

They Steel Manufacturing has decreased in recent years and countries like China, India and Japan have become the largest producers in the world.

Steel prices come as many hold their breath while waiting for other announcements. of the Trump administration.

Trump's pricing policies have upset world trade and cracks have formed – or have widened – between relations between the United States and other countries, including some of its nearest partners.

World Watches for news from the American-Chinese Trade Agreement

The samples have aggravated relations between China and the United States, the two world's largest economies-and have launched countries in a trade battle in Tit-For-Tat.

As part of a commercial truce struck in May in Geneva, the United States lowered the prices imposed on China goods from 145% to 30%. Reprisals in China on American products increased from 125% to 10%.

But a greater trade agreement between countries has not been established.

On Sunday, the secretary of the Treasury, Bessent, told CBS News, the BBC news partner, the business details will be “postponed” once Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump speak, but he did not say exactly when this conversation is expected.

“What China is doing is that they retain essential products for industrial supply chains from India, Europe. And that's not a reliable partner,” said Bessent.

The secretary of the Treasury said that China could retain certain products due to a “problem”, or he said that this could be “intentional” – but the administration does not know with certainty until a call with the two countries has taken place.

On Friday, China urged the United States to “immediately correct its erroneous actions, to stop discriminatory restrictions against China and to maintain consensus among high-level talks in Geneva”.

The director of the National Council of the White House, Kevin Hassett, told ABC News on Sunday that Trump and Xi should speak this week and said that “the two parties had expressed their will to speak”.

“The main thing is that we must be ready in case things do not happen as we want,” said Hassett about the talks in China planned. “Because if we have cannon cannons, then we cannot fight a war.”

“We must have a steel industry ready for American defense,” he said.

