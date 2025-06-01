Erdogan holds talks with Bulgarian and Somali presidents

(Menafn) Turkish chief Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on individual telephone conversations on Saturday with the presidents of Bulgaria and Somalia, focusing on bilateral links, as well as regional and international concerns.

These discussions aimed to improve diplomatic cooperation and to take up urgent global challenges.

During his exchange with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Erdogan pointed out that attempts to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia are still in progress.

This information was shared in a declaration published by the Trkiye Communications Department on X.

He stressed that the Bulgaria is a careful position on the issue are monitored and stressed that Trkiye strives to welcome dialogue between the sides at war in Istanbul, with the ultimate goal of achieving peace in the region.

Erdogan also noted that the partnership between Trkiye and Bulgaria is regularly strengthening and that significant progress is made in various fields.

He mentioned that initiatives are continued to deepen collaboration in the fields of defense and energy, signaling an extent of relations between the two neighboring countries.

In a separate telephone call with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Erdogan reiterated that Trkiye supports Somalias 'aspiration for democratic governance, affirming Ankaras' commitment to accelerate assistance in Mogadishu, in particular in the fight against terrorist threats.

The Turkish chief also expressed his support for his support for Somalia in the energy and fishing industries, describing these areas of cooperation as promising and vital for the future.

He reaffirmed Trkiye's intention to maintain solidarity with Somalia, emphasizing a shared vision for sustainable development.

MENAFN01062025000045017167ID1109620604