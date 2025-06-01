



At the start of the hurricanes season, local states and governments are preparing for warning climatologists could be another record year of storms, forest fires and floods. As a representative of the 2nd district of the Louisiana congress which includes New Orleans and the surrounding parishes, I know what means to live in the chances of weather disasters.

In addition to countless nameless storms, in recent memory, we resisted Hurricane Katrina and Ida, which upset lives, decimated the neighborhoods and tested each seam of our emergency safety net. In these moments, FEMA is imperfect that possible was a lifeline.

But now this line of life is threatened.

It's like closing fire station and telling people to buy their own pipes.

With the executive decree 14180, President Donald Trump initiated a dangerous restructuring of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, on which millions of Americans count in their most desperate moments. The Presidents plan moves responsibility for emergency preparation and the disaster after the federal government disaster to already overloaded governments of states and premises.

It is not a reform. Its federal abandonment. It's like closing fire station and telling people to buy their own pipes.

A FEMA examination council, chaired by political loyalists, including the Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem and the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, is responsible for assessing whether the FEMA has become too bureaucratic. But let's call this what it is really: a plan to reduce or dismantle the role of women, camoured in the language of efficiency and decentralization. In fact, the president suggested eliminating FEMA and he dismissed his acting director from FEMA the day after his chamber credit committee, I do not think he is in the best interest of the American people to eliminate the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

I represent a state that knows devastation. In 2021, nearly 500,000 households in Louisiana were approved to obtain help within 30 days of Hurricane Ida. But we are not alone. FEMA responded to more than 100 disasters declared in 2024, including consecutive hurricanes Helene and Milton who beat Florida and Georgia. In North Carolina, communities are always recovering catastrophic floods from Hélènes.

The recovery after claim is incredibly difficult, even with federal coordination and resources. Without that, we create communities for failure. These actions have consequences and they will cost lives.

The idea that the governments of states and premises, many of which are already sub-financed and in sub-employment may assume that the complete logistical and financial burden carried by FEMA is not only unrealistic, its reckless.

Louisiana knows what it means to be left behind. Katrina showed us what's going on when Fema fails. The Louisianans could not get back on the feet because the programs even created to help them were insufficient, which blocks recovery efforts for years. But Ida showed us what is possible when the federal response is fast, coordinated and sustained. We took advantage when the FEMA learned past disasters and provided a more robust and effective response through partnerships with the governments of states and local fields. The weakening of FEMA is not only bad policy, it is moral outrage.

And the timing could not be worse. In 2023, the United States experienced 28 meteorological disasters, floods, forest fires, tornadoes which cost at least a billion dollars in real estate losses. It was the highest ever recorded, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Climate change is not theoretical. It is not a prediction for what will happen in the future. It is here, now, reshaping our landscape and threatening lives of the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

The administration systematically dismantles the architecture of public security.

Not only is Trump empty FEMA, but he also offers massive cuts to the NOAA and its subsidiary, the agencies of the National Weather Service responsible for the monitoring of storms, forecasts and first warnings. These are the tools that emergency managers count to find out when to evacuate, how to deploy resources and how to save lives. In fact, the National Weather Service Office of Lake Charles, Louisiana Ground Zero for several hurricanes in the past five years, has broken down and two senior meteorologists.

The administration systematically dismantles the architecture of public security. This is not how you protect a nation. This is how you make chaos.

If the role of women is weakened or decentralized, the response times will slow down when every second is important. The poorest communities, especially colored communities, will be disproportionately injured. And the national security net on which we rely to manage the crises that will be crashing.

And do not allow ourselves to think that disasters strike only the red states or strike only the blue states. Hurricane do not ask your party affiliation. Flood waters are not careful who you voted. They destroy everything on their way without discrimination. This is why FEMA must remain a federal responsibility: coordinated, professional and responsive to each American.

August 29 will mark 20 years since Hurricane Katrina. While we are approaching this anniversary, it is devastating to see this administration dismantling the very federal federal systems which helped my city to rebuild, even if they were not perfect. We should honor lost lives, not put future lives in danger.

Fema needs improvement. But dismantling is not the solution.

Yes, FEMA needs improvement. It must be more efficient, more equitable and more transparent. But dismantling is not the solution. Evisioning FEMA in the middle of the climate crisis, it is like anchoring rescue helicopters in the middle of a flood.

We have to invest in FEMA. Strengthen the NOAA. Restore staff and leadership at the National Weather Service. Give the governments of states and locals the tools they need, but do not do it alone.

Because when the next catastrophe strikes and has time to discuss funding formulas or organizational cards. We will need help. Fast. Fair. And federal.

It is America that our people deserves. And it is the FEMA that we must defend.

