Kai West Sumatra and BIM operating Skybridge Support Transportation Integration





Padang (Antara) – PT Kereta API Indonesia (Kai) (Persero) Divre II West Sumatra (West Sumatra) with PT Angkasa Pura Minangkabau International Airport Branch Office (BIM) Skybridge As a form of implementation of the integration of modes of transport in the kingdom of Minang. “”Skybridge Along the 136 meters, it operates as a link between the station with the departure and the terminal of arrival in Bim, “head of the regional division II of Kai West Sumatra Muh. Tri Setyawan in Padang on Sunday. He says Skybridge It was built to fully support the integration of transport, in particular those connecting the station to the local airport. Currently, access to land transport methods in the city of Padang has been directly linked to the airport terminal. Read also: Kai West Sumatra uses “green energy” at Padang station “This means that people who use trains for the airport will be more effective, save time and certainly comfortable,” he said. With the presence of the support service, Kai invited the public to pass to the transport of the Minangkabau Ekspres train because it was faster, safer, without traffic jams and prices that have been classified as economic. Skybridge This is part of the development of the airport and integration with the train service which was inaugurated on May 21, 2018 by President Joko Widodo. To use Skybridge TErhentian due to the COVVI-19 pandemic which has an impact on the purchase of flights served by the BIM. Read also: Angkasa Pura II make sure that Bim serves four new roads Meanwhile, the Director General of PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia Bim Branch Office Dony Subardono said that the operation would support the station's sweet mobility at the airport and Vice Versa. Pewarta: Muhammad Zulfikar

Publisher: Zaenal Abidin

