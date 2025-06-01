The value of Ade Armando Jokowi is preferable to be a PSI Ketum than Golkar





Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo or Jokowi is considered better to join the Indonesian Solidarity Party or Psi Rather than at the party Golkar. Politician Ade Armando revealed the reason why Golkar was a great political party (political party) with many factions. The state of Golkar Semcam should not make Jokowi easy to be able to manage political parties such as his desire. “When he became president first, he could not determine his decisions alone. You must hear, you must be influenced by other groups, but if you can (make your own decisions),” said Ade in the Gaspol program! Which was broadcast on YouTube Kompas.comSaturday (05/31/2025). “Now, even if he goes out (from PDI-P) and he is entering Golkar, yes new people, there are also a lot of favors,” he continued. Read also: Ade Armando PSI: I live dead for Jokowi Meanwhile, Ade said Jokowi was not a new person at the PSI. Meanwhile, PSI frames considered it an idol and a model. In fact, the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep, is also the current PSI president. Kompas.com/fristin intan selisticowati 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday 5/28/2025). 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday 5/28/2025). Thus, ADE saw that Jokowi could build PSI according to his own wishes if he finally entered and became the president of the party carrying the red rose. “If he becomes the president, he can raise this in a party which is an example, it becomes an example, among others by starting with the election model of the general president who is done directly, A man a vote And PSI that he can be fully organized, he determined, “he said. Read also: Ade Armando revealed that Jokowi never supported Ganjar in the 2024 presidential election We know that PSI opened the president's recording from May 13 to 31, 2025. Subsequently, the names recorded will be announced on June 18, 2025. Then, on June 19-11 July 2025, the candidates of the president of the PSI will enter the campaign period. Then, from July 12 to 19, 2025, the voting period began with PSI online frames. Until finally, the announcement of the elected president of the PSI was held on July 19, 2025 which was to be announced in Solo, in the center of Java. GOLKAR and JOKOWI According to rumors, Jokowi himself was anchored to the Golkar party after no longer being part of the PDI-P.

