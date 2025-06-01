Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

Neet Kokar, a Turkish businessman with close ties to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continues to operate a sprawling empire including tourism, energy, aviation, advice, food, IT and yachting despite American and European sanctions targeting his airline based in Russia.

The Kokars airline, Azur Air (formerly Katekavia), was sanctioned by the Export Office of the US shop (OEE) on April 7, 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions prohibit Azur Air and its affiliates to engage in any transaction involving elements of American origin or other activities subject to American export regulations, with the exception of those explicitly authorized by the Bureau of Industry and Safety (BIS) for flight safety. This decision brought a direct blow to the company, which operates a fleet made up of Boeing aircraft manufactured in the United States.

Four days later, on April 11, 2022, the European Commission updated The EU airfield list and the prohibition of Azure Air to operate in European airspace.

Created in October 2014 by Kokar, Azur Air started with a fleet of 14 planes (three Boeing 737-800, nine Boeing 757-200 and two Boeing 767-300s), operating under the Kokars Anex group through the Turkish company Mavigk Aviation. The fleet had extended to 35 aircraft before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although based in Moscow and recorded as a Russian company, Azur is entirely owned by the ANEX group.

Announcement of the American federal register listing Azur Air as a sanctioned entity:

Azur_air_us_ban

The airline quickly became the largest charter operator in Russia, offering flights to international holiday destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Mexico. However, Western sanctions have seriously reduced its operations, forcing the airline to abandon most international roads. Today, it mainly exploits flights to Turkey, which is in particular the only NATO country which has chosen not to apply Western sanctions.

The airline was also plagued by aircraft rental reminders and a shortage of spare parts due to export orders. Of the 22 Boeing planes remaining in the fleet (ten 757, ten 767, one 737 and a 777), only 12 should remain operational during the 2025 summer season, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. The allegations persist that azure planes are served in Türkiye and bring spare parts despite international sanctions.

The restrictions extend beyond the azure air itself. American export controls apply to entities and individuals related to the airline, warning that any company facilitating violations could face similar restrictions. The sanctions were issued in the form of a temporary refusal prescription and have been renewed four times, citing in progress violations such as unauthorized re-exports of American planes in places such as Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey and Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt. These sanctions will remain in force until at least September 20, 2025, unless they are extended.

Although not all Kokars companies are directly involved in sanctions, their association with Himhas has made potential partners in Europe and North America more and more suspicious of engaging with it. Companies and individuals seem reluctant to risk the western backlash by associating with Kokar, whose aviation activities have been red by the United States and the EU.

Nevertheless, thanks to its close ties with the government of Erdogan, Kokar continues to extend its commercial companies. Azur Air remains active, piloting Russian tourists in Türkiye and serving as a vital link between the tourist sectors of the two countries.

The Kokars of Business Network in Türkiye and abroad is vast and often difficult to trace. He uses family members and proxies to maintain control, frequently move to entities, dissolve companies or in founding new.

Between 2021 and 2023, the registers of the Register of Trade in Turkey show that Kokar Consolidated 10 hotel companies and two agricultural products (heroic, published, Lumos, Semilo, Nebula, NMM, Luxhab, Optima, Edenica, Cihantic, Life and Vonk) under a single UNDA Organizasy Ticaret A.

It also operates separate companies in the same sector, including ATG Danmanl products Tourism Naat Tamaclk Industry and exchange a .., Pharmus Organization Tourism Trade A .., on the organization of hotel tourism Naat Trade A .. and Rubi Hotelism and Tourism A ..

Thanks to these companies, Kokar controls a large portfolio of luxury stations and hotels located in Antalya and Mula. Among the properties under its direction are Utopia World Hotel, Selemum Collection Bodrum, Selemum Noa Belek, Selemum Colors Side, Asteria Family Resort Belek, Asteria Bloom Bodrum, Asteria Collection Side, Zen the Inn Resort, Zen Phaselis Princess Hotel, Syedra Otel, Belvista, Prestige Alanya, The Norm Oriental Kemer and The Sun Cryess Hotel. Changes in brand names and structures of some of these properties are obvious in recent deposits of the exchange register, suggesting a brand adaptation and repositioning strategy.

The files of the exchanges register show that Neet Kokar and the Turkish Minister of Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy are partners of XClusive Turizm:

Trade_ recordy_neset_kockar_mehmet_nuri

Kokar is also XClusive Turizm co -owner, a company offering international vacation packages, including flights, accommodation, transfers and travel insurance. Public files show that his partner in this company when it was created was the Turkish Minister for Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. This partnership actually gives Kokar access to influence at the office level and decision -making affecting its commercial operations.

Kokar has further expanded his companies abroad, sometimes using his Malta residence in corporate documents. Him and his family socket Actions of companies across Europe, notably the United Kingdom, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain.

In 2019, through his consulting company Ax Giriim Danmanl A .., Kokar acquired three subsidiaries of the British travel giant British Thomas Cook: LLC Intouriste (focused on marketing and sales in Russia), LLC Tourperator Intourist (which managed the packaging of visits and the destination services of ITC) and business in terms of business processing.

With these acquisitions, Kokar not only obtained the exploitation rights of the intouriste brand, one of the oldest Russian tour operators dating from the Soviet era, but also strengthened its foot on the Russian and British travel markets, both crucial for the turkey tourism sector.

He already owned Motus Turizm Seyahat Acetelii Tamaclk Naat Ticaret A .. (Motus), a company that provided airport transfers for Russian tourists visiting Turkey through contracts with Intouriste.

In 2020, Kokar bought Neckermann Reisen, a prominent German travel brand owned before by the Thomas Cook group. This acquisition followed its previous takeover of two other former subsidiaries of Thomas Cook Germany: Ger Tours and Bucher Reisen.

More recently, in April 2025, Kokar acquired a participation of 33.2% in Novaturas, the largest tour operator of the Baltic States. Novaturas controls approximately 40% of the tourism market in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The acquisition, which should be finalized by the end of this year, will make Kokar one of the largest shareholders in the company.

Despite the aggressive expansion of the turkey tourism sector, Kokar has made no obstacle to the guarantee of the regulatory approval of Turkish Competition Authority (Rekabet Kurulu), which shed light on all its acquisitions, helping to consolidate its domination of the market.

Kokars Rise in the business world began in Antalya, where he worked in hotels while frequenting tourism school. In the 1990s, he moved to Russia with only a few hundred dollars in his pocket and started working in hotels and selling Turkish holiday packages. He then established his own business, which quickly grew up due to the high Russian demand for Turkish holiday destinations.

Some of its companies have been the subject of a legal examination. In 2021, Veli Illesal, owner of a Hotel in Didim, accused Kokar of having used Mafia style tactics to force its properties. A criminal complaint was filed against Kokar.