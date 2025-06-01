Springsteen maintains the pressure on Trump in France, fans greet American flags





The singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen calls Trump Admin

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration during a recent program in the United Kingdom, urging fans to “fight authoritarianism”.

Bruce Springsteen's democracy statements on the tour have been criticized by President Trump.

There were Twistin ', Critine' and resistant in Marseille.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their Land of Hope and Dreams tour to the Vlodrome Orange in Marseille, France, Saturday May 31 with a new turn.

A cover of Isley Brothers and Beatles Classic Twist and Shout, a first for the tour. A fan held a sign with the word to resist on the front of the stage during the song, according to a live flow from the place. Springsteen pronounced the declarations of the democracy of the tour, which included the call of the corrupt, incompetent and betrayal Trump administration during the program on Saturday.

Bruce brought anger and heckling to the show and some members of the group told me that they were really happy to come back to perform here, said Fan Suzanne Lovett of Providence, Rhode Island, who was at the show and stayed in a hotel where the group members stayed. The message was noisy and clear, the French translation of its words put on the big screen.

Fans applauded Springsteen's message and some American flags have gone to the boss's support. A fan wore a shirt that indicated in a world full of Donalds being a bruce.

The current tour started on May 14 at the Live Arena co-op in Manchester, British President Trump attacked Springsteen on social networks several times in response, in particular by sharing a meme which depicts Trump hitting a golf ball and striking Springsteen, which overturns him on stage.

The show on Saturday was initially scheduled for May 25, 2024, but was postponed due to the vocal problems of Springsteen at the time. The next show is Wednesday June 4 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom

You will find below the Springsteen declarations as registered on May 14:

Introduction to Land of Hope and Dreams

Good evening! It's great to be in Manchester and back to the United Kingdom Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams Tour! The Mighty E Street Band is here this evening to call on the right power of art, music, rock n roll in dangerous moments.

In my house, America I love, America I have written, which has been a lighthouse of hope and freedom for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and betrayal administration. Tonight, we ask all those who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to raise us with us, raise your voice against authoritarianism and let freedom sound!

Introduction to the house of a thousand guitars

The last check, the last verification of power after checks and government sales failed, they are the people, you and me. It is in the union of people around a common ensemble of values ​​now is all that is between democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, everything we have is from each other.

Introduction to my city of ruins

There are very strange, strange and dangerous — take place there right now. In America, they persecute people to use their right to freedom of expression and express their dissent. This happens now.

In America, the richest men are satisfied with the abandonment of the poorest children in the world to illness and death. This happens now. In my country, they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They make the historical legislation of civil rights go back which led to a fairer and plural society. They abandon our great allies and put themselves on the side of dictators against those who fight for their freedom. They finance American universities which will not bow to their ideological requests. They eliminate residents of the American streets and without regular procedure, discharge them to foreign detention centers and prisons. It all happens now.

The majority of our elected officials have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concerns or idea of ​​what it means to be deeply American. America that I have sung you for 50 years is real and regardless of its faults is a big country with a formidable people. We will therefore survive at this time. Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said, he said “in this world, there is not as much humanity as we wish, but there is enough”. Pray.

Subscribe to App.com for the last on the New Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, from Jersey Shore, covers entertainment and features of USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com/story/entertainment/music/2025/06/01/bruce-springsteen-donald-trump-france-american-flags/83976735007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos