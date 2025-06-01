Elon Musk does not agree with each Trump administration action





The key advisor Elon Muska of President Donald Trump who left his official role in the government on Friday in an interview with CBS News earlier in the week, he thought that criticism of his government's efficiency department was unfair and said that he did not want to assume the responsibility of all that this administration did.

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with Elon Musk on May 30, 2025 inside the … More Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

The Washington Post via the images of Getty key

During an interview with CBS News, Musk initially moved away from the questions about the impact of Trumps' prices on his businesses before openly discussing Doge and what he said is unfair criticism.

If there were cups, real or imagined, everyone would blame Doge, told Musk to CBS News David Pogue.

He then discussed the administration more broadly, saying that it is not as if I have agreed with everything that the administration does, so it is like, I mean, I agree with a large part of what the administration does. But we have differences in opinion.

Musk said that he did not want to assume the responsibility of everything that this administration does, but if he spoke of his disagreements publicly, it creates a contention apple, saying, I am a little stuck in an obligation.

News

On Tuesday, CBS News published a clip for the interview in which Musk criticized the big and magnificent Bill Trump pleaded in the congress. The clip has shown that Musk said he was disappointed with the bill, which he said is increasing the budget deficit, not just decreases and undermines the work that the Doge team does. The comments quickly made the headlines and the next day Musk confirmed his official departure of the government.

Key

Musk approved Trump and became megadoneur after an assassination attempt on the president while he campaigned in July, and Musk ended up giving more than $ 200 million to help Trump be elected. After winning a second term in November, Trump announced that Musk would lead the government's ministry for efficiency, which, according to the president, would reduce excess regulations, would reduce waste spending and restructure federal agencies. Musk has become a special government employee who limited his service mandate to 130 days, Trump was inaugurated, and he started the work of reducing federal workforce and expenses. Doges works, which included hundreds of thousands of airy federal employees the Bipartite criticism and a number of legal challenges that still take place in court. Trump regularly congratulated Musk, however, and Friday, when the couple discussed the departure of the Musk government, Trump thanked Musk for the colossal change in the head and said that he thought Musk will continue to help the government.

Crucial quote

I will continue to visit here and be a friend and advisor to Trump, Musk said on Friday at a press conference with the president.

Large number

2 billions of dollars. It is initially how much Musk said that Doge would save the government, although it then reduced the estimate to 1 Billion of dollars. The Doges website says it has so far enabled the government of $ 175 billion, although the website has frequently presented errors such as contracts on several occasions, using billions when it meant to report millions, and more, according to the New York Times. A CNN journalist estimated last week that less than half of the figure of $ 175 billion is supported by the documentation on Doges sites.

Surprisingly

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Trump wondered in private in Trump. Anonymous administration officials said to the Trump newspaper asked: was it all bullshit? And wondered if Musk could really cut 1 billion of dollars in public spending.

Forbes assessment

Forbes estimates that Musk has a net value of around $ 422.7 billion on Sunday morning, making him the richest person in the world.

Upon reading

Trump defends spending spending after Musk said that “ mine '' Doge Cutts (Forbes)

Elon Musk on Doge and why he does not want to “assume responsibility for everything that the administration does” (CBS News)

