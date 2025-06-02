Xi Zhongxun and the manufacture of Xi Jinping





Good evening and good Father's Day a fortnight earlier, don't forget! If you really know the father, do you also know the son? If Xi Jinping's motivations and destinations can be divided from the life, character and career of his father, Xi Zhongxun, then Professor Joseph Torigian of the American University wrote one of the most important political biographies of this century. This week China thread publishes an extract from the highly anticipated Torigian professor The interests of the parties pass first: the life of Xi Zhongxunwhich will be published on June 3. But as he writes, Xi Jinping, like his father, is the product of a multiplicity of different motifs, influences and contexts. Like all sons, Xi Jinping is both like his father and unlike him. The greatest contrast is that in its political peak, Xi Zhongxun has lost its most important intestine party political battles, while Xi Jinping has won its own. And that made all the difference. Also in this week's issue: the situation as a whole examines the new data on the graying migrant workforce of Chinas; Rachel Cheung on intergenerational succession and tensions in Chinese family companies; Kyle Chan says that the first victories on the tariff war of Chinas could be mined by his tin ear for legitimate concerns concerning his mastodon of manufacturing and export; And why the Chinese industry AI is underway to exceed the Americas. If you are not already a paying subscriber The threadPlease register here. Do you want this email directly in your reception box? Register to receive our free newsletter. Xi Zhongxun with his sons Jinping (left) and Yuanping (Center), 1958. Source: Xi Zhongxun Huace, 167 via Stanford University Press Fathers and sons In his next biography of Xi Jinpings Father, The interests of the parties pass firstProfessor Joseph Torigian documents the disappointment of influential reformers who thought that the son of Xi Zhongxun would lead the party in a more liberal and moderate direction. But it is unlikely that Xi Jinping can see the situation in such terms of the left or right. As Torigian writes: guessing if Jinping cares more about ideology / security or development is a distraction of the basic point whose party has always been cared for. Construction workers take a break on a site in Sanlitun, Beijing, China. Credit: Ming Xia via Flick Overview: the workforce of aging Chinese migrants In 2008, when the Chinese government began to compile official statistics on the army of migrant workers, the average migrant worker was 34 years old and employed on a construction site or a factory assembly chain. Seventeen years later, writes Rachel Cheung, he is 43 years old and more likely to be in the concert sector, to deliver packages or to drive a Didi. A third of them now have more than 50 with fewer protections. What they have left is essentially more informal work, said Jenny Chan, sociologist at Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, older migrants. Liu Xiaoming, governor of the province of Hainan, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony of the Boao forum for entrepreneurs, December 3, 2024. Credit: boao forum for entrepreneurs Hunting for an heir Have the writers of the Hit HBO missed the succession missed a trick when they did not include scenes in which the patriarch Logan Roy is locked in a room by his children and grandchildren, in their despair of getting rid of the control of the Empire of the family media with him? This is exactly what happened in one of the most dramatic examples of succession, or rather inheritance, in a well -known Chinese shoe company. Rachel Cheung examines the challenges encountered by a generation of retired entrepreneurs. A Q&A with Kyle Chan Kyle Chan is a postdoctoral researcher at Princeton University whose substitution Large capacity has become an essential reading for anyone seeking to understand the industrial policy and technological development of Chinas. In a conversation with Andrew Peaple, the researcher talks about the state of the trade war, how the United States and others are expected to face the growing domination of Chinas in several advanced industries, and the economic weaknesses that Beijing still has to approach. [The] The industrial policy tools that China use managed to accelerate production, says Chan. But it is not a demand for generation of demand and to create the basis type of national consumers who would otherwise complete this type of production. Primary school students use VR devices in an artificial intelligence learning experience in Qingzhou, China, February 25, 2025. Credit: Costfototo / Nurphoto via Images AP Will Trump be to give the race to AI in favor of Chinas? In recent decades, Chinese online platforms and social media societies have quickly met, and then exceeded their American peers. Qiyuan Xu and Wang Yaqiang write that this story is likely to be repeated in the AI ​​industry thanks in part to President Donald prevails over increasingly island policies.

