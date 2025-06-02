The cost of richer friends

IF you by following the revelations of Sarah Vines New Westminster Wifes Kissntell you will know that the best piece of the way of not being a political wife so far is the fallout from Goves with the Cameroons.

Vine, now the former Mme Michael Gove and free to do it the worst, brings us back to the very beginning (before the Conservatives do well enough in the 2010 elections so that Dave and Sam residences in the Downing Checkers Karaoke Nights Ahoy!) And carefully guides us through the gradual landing of their friendship.

Is it Brexit that broke these two couples apart from Gove supported by the leave, Dave remains, recalls or was the buried friendship below the flotation line by Cameron downgrading his friend From the Minister of Education to the Whip Chief two years ago? Difficult to say, but the other strong possibility, as vine admits, is that their relationship was always on a checkwoller with the less powerful gov to follow their richest and powerful noting stabbing hill.

Sarah Vines New Book details her fees of friendship with the Cameroons Images Indigo / Getty

This is where his memoirs become fun and interesting. Because who has not had Cameron / Vine style friendship? You do not need a vacation in Ibiza to drink white ladies with the Prime Minister to appreciate the dangers of being friends with people who are better, more successful, famous or alpha while you have just dragged with them at university and have children at the same age.

We have all followed the Cameroons, it is a basic friendship challenge that everyone presents themselves, even if you just talk about the issue of unequal income.

In the extracts that have appeared in the Daily Mail, Vine mentions (more than once) that Cameron Backing Gove to the Chief Whip instantly shaved 36,000 from her husband. It's a lot of lucre, but also money they really needed because he regularly took the tab in local Notting Hill restaurants in order to reimburse the ladies' hospitality every weekend, Villa Ibiza, the ingredients of white ladies and so on.

This is the richer / poor manual of friends: they must stay constantly in their country house, sort these tickets for the room that no one can enter, are well advanced in cash expenses and exclusive treats, so the least you cannot do is take the tab at the bar or at the restaurant. The thing prohibited on the menu (lobster!) They both have, just like their twins, who want to try truffles and Wagyu beef and therefore you also have them.

The curse of a famous surname: I get Will Goves Dilemma

The friends of Cameron are not inconsiderate, they have simply forgotten what it is to have to check your bank account to see if you can afford, for example, to replace the swirling dryer and what is small for them (a taxi at the airport; a round of ice in the bar on the seafront) is a territory of cold sweat for us normal.

Advice alone if you spend a week in a villa with staff will be twice as much as you have spent for all-in and two weeks. Everything you do with your Cameron friends costs 35% more, if you are lucky: let's go to the movies, gets Pullman and a Negroni seats and a delicious part that we probably don't eat. It never ends.

The wealthy and occupied do not count what you owe them (they don't care), but it goes without saying that if they host and paid most of the bills, they probably do not expect to be at the bottom of the dishes mousse at any time. And it quickly becomes the rule in all unequal friendships that guard factories are very slightly, barely noticeably, there to cover the most unpleasant areas and make sure that the life of their camsters is going well. It is a fact that you live according to their standards and their clock and that you devote yourself to their preferences and it is a fairly small step from there to put their happiness and their comfort first, always.

Vine Pussyfoots around this basic fact of life, but when the shit strikes the fan during the Brexit campaign, she asked the question, was it friends or was I staff? No, Sarah, you spent a fabulous moment, playing your role, then you forgot that you do not get all the advantages without absolute loyalty. Bingo.

Did you sit next to a Boris?

Vine also tells the story of a dinner in Highgate where Boris, having not had a conversation with the women on each side, launched his hands and announced, look, it's not going too well, I'm just going to make a speech instead? It gave me the idea of ​​a completely different book: all male red flags.

I will not list them in case this book stands out, but I can develop on the subject of the man who is a terrible draw for dinners. It is not because it is socially clumsy but because it simply cannot be disturbed. Either a) The women in question are more than 30 years old and the time spent during the holidays to speak to a woman with whom you do not expect to sleep is lost time, or b) he would always prefer to speak to a man and you prevent him from discussing Gaza with the guy next to you is torture.

If you are a woman, you will know this moment when the man has on your left attracts the attention of man B to your right and, under the pretext of opening the conversation, he leans forward and is stuck to have fun. I hope it's not just me.