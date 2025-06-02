The man, 50, who set fire to the Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London, says that he would never have come to Great Britain if he knew that this country had no freedom of expression ''

A demonstrator who set fire to a Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London said that he would not have come to Great Britain if he had known that freedom of expression was threatened here.

Hamit Coskun, 50, burned the sacred book of Islams to emphasize how Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans The constitutionally secular government had become an Islamist regime.

Mr. Coskun, who is half Turkish and half Armenian, was attacked by a knife during his demonstration and has since been attacked by extremists near his home.

Police has now moved him to a secret place where he is watched by two bodyguards.

After a hearing last week at Westminster Magistrates short, he will learn today if a judge found him guilty of an offense of religiously aggravated public prescription and another accusation of disorderly behavior.

In an exclusive interview with The Mail, the father of two said: I would never have come here if I knew that this country had no freedom of expression.

I would never have come if I knew that criticizing Islam would attract attention and risk. Radical Islamists do not exist in Türkiye that they exist in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Coskun, a layman who fled Turkey almost three years ago to escape the persecution came in Great Britain as a asylum seeker.

Hamit Coskun, 50

He accepts that burning the Koran was offensive. But he insisted that he committed the act to protest against Mr. Erdogan (photo) rather than Muslims in general

His desecration of the Koran was published instantly on social networks, arousing anger through the Muslim community. While he set fire to the book, that Muslims believe to be the literal word of God, and therefore must never be desecrated, he shouted: F *** Islam, Islam is a religion of terrorism.

He was accused of using threatening or abusive words or behavior or disorderly behavior within the hearing or the sight of a person likely to be caused by harassment, alarm or distress.

Last week, his defense lawyer told court that prosecutors sought to introduce an unknown law in this country, namely blasphemy in relation to Islam.

Mr. Coskun said that a verdict of guilt would be a victory for extremism over freedom of expression, adding: this will become a limitation of freedom of expression, because they try to eliminate anyone who criticizes Islam.

This proves that they are trying to apply the law on blasphemy in this country. This is not what a democratic country would do.

He accepts that burning the Koran was offensive. But he insisted that he committed the act to protest against Mr. Erdogan rather than Muslims in general.

The Union of Freedom of Expression and the National SECULAR SOCIETY paid the legal costs of Mr. COSKUNS and its private security.

Stephen Evans, director general of the NSS, said last night: a successful prosecution would represent the effective criminalization of damaging a Koran in public, inaugurating the laws on blasphemy through the rear door.

“The case also highlights the alarming use of laws on public order to reduce our collective right to freedom of expression and protest according to the subjective reactions of others. The establishment of a right not to be offended threatens the very foundation of freedom of expression.