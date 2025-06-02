



New Delhi / Copenhagen, June 1 (IANS) Farm and resolved repression from India against cross-border terrorism, in response to the barbaric and wild terrorist attack at the Jammu-et-Cachemire Pahalgam, has earned world praise. Denmark's best diplomat has become the last supporter of the war of India against terrorism when he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having directed the strong reprisals of India against terror sponsored by Pakistan. Freddy Svane, the former Danish ambassador to India, described Prime Minister Modi as the real defender of India and also welcomed the diplomatic offensive of India to exhibit Pakistan on a global scale. Svane, in a special interaction with IANS, said: “India has shown that it has grown as a world and very, very important player and that it can act. You need a strong leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who can direct this kind of management and clearly indicate to the world that I am the man and I am the real defender of India.” He also praised the diplomatic thrust of India, following Operation Sindoor, to name and shame in Pakistan worldwide for his cheeky support to the terrorists and said that the transition to multi -party delegations in various parts of the world would surely achieve his goal. The ex-Bike of India has also criticized Pakistan for its constant accounting and its instigation of terror on foreign soil, including India and said it was important for all the countries of the world to speak with one voice. Svane also declared that the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, who is the leader of the fourth greatest democracy in the world, is increasing after the Sindoor operation and also described it as a positive sign. “Prime Minister Modi is considered around the world as a very, very important, strong and strategic leader, which is so important to all of us,” he said. He said that the world is hosting the emergence of “New India” as a solid power center in Asia, under the management of the PM Modi. However, he deplored that it came in the context of the deadly pahalgam incident. “When the times are bad and things must be treated, you also need someone who can pass words to actions. This has happened,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suryaa.com/165947-former-danish-envoy-praises-pm-modi-for-op-sindoor-calls-him-true-defender-of-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos