Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train, connecting Srinagar to the National Captial, on Saturday from Katra to Jammu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file)

Earlier, the inauguration ceremony was scheduled for April 19, but it was postponed. Sources, however, said that Prime Minister Modi could go to Jammu at the end of this week to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train.

The inauguration will be a historic moment for J&K because it will help stimulate tourism and commercial activities in the region, in particular after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people (mainly tourists) have lost their lives. The attack had an impact on tourism. Since then, the government with stakeholders has tried to bring tourists back to the UT, in particular the cashmere and the train could prove to be a data changer.

Earlier, the train ran between Baramulla in cashmere and Sanggaldan in the province of Jammu. Now, with all the tunnels and stretching finished, the rail will take place between the summer capital of Srinagar and other parts of the country.

This Sleeper Vande Bharat train will pass through picturesque destinations and the highest bridge in the world on Chenab and will be 1 p.m. to finish his trip between Delhi to Srinagar. It will stop in six places and will be the first train between Delhi and Srinagar. A stopover was offered in Katra for security reasons. Recently, the soldiers were transported on this train after the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan

The Kashmir track has 38 tunnels and 927 bridges. The rail link has two wonders of engineering in the higher arc rail bridge of Rasi Districtworlds 359 m above the Chenab river and the first railway bridge at the Anji river at the Anji river.

The train began to operate in cashmere for the first time in history in 2009 after the opening of the Qazigund-Baramulla railway. Four years later, the train was extended beyond Qazigund in Banihal after finishing a tunnel between Qazigund in Cashmere and Banihal in Jammu. A year later, Udhampur in Katra Link was opened and in 2023, Banihal in Sangaldan Link was also opened. Currently, trains run between Baramulla in Sanggaldan via Srinagar. The Foundation of the Cashmere railway project was laid in 1995 and took around three decades.

Sources, however, said that it was not clear if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the victims of successful areas.