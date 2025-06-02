4 Indonesian presidents born in June, including a jokowi







Jakarta – June contained not only Pancasila's birthday, but also became the month of birth of Indonesian presidents. From Ir Soekarno to Prabowo Sui -Bianto, four presidents were born in June. One of the unique things is Sukarno's death date on June 21, to coincide with the date of birth of Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The difference only exists in the year, with June 21, 1970 as the date of the death of Sukarno and June 21, 1961 on the date of birth of Jokowi. Although the same month of birth, the four presidents come from regions and represent different periods. So who are the presidents born in June? The following is a list, as a summary by the AFP file. Scroll to continue with content 4 Indonesian president born in June 1. SOEKARNO – June 6, 1970 Soekarno was the proclamation of independence as well as the first president of Indonesia. Sukarno was born in Surabaya on June 6, 1901 and died on June 21, 1970. From birth to school age, Sukarno not only lived in Surabaya, but also in Bandung. In Surabaya, he lives in the pension of the house of Haji Oromar said (Hos) Tjokroaminoto. Soekarno then continued his studies at HBS (Hoogere Burger School) and ThS (Technische Hoogeschool) which is now the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB). 2. SOEHERTO – June 8, 1921 Adjacent to the date of birth of Sukarno, Suharto was born on June 8, 1921 in Kemusuk, Yogyakarta. Childhood at school, he traveled to Yogyakarta. It was only then that he frequented school at the Bintara, Gombong, Central Java school. Around the age of 24, Suharto officially became a member of the TNI, precisely on October 5, 1945. 3. Bacharuddin Jusuf Habia – June 25, 1936 Bacharuddin Jusuf (BJ) Habiie was born in Parefish, South Sulawesi on June 25, 1936. From the young age, he moved the schools of Makassar, Jakarta, in Bandung. A graduate of a secondary school, Middelbare School governments, he continued to go to the Catholic high school in the Dago region known as Lycium. Habia then continued his higher education on the campus which is now ITB for 6 months, then searched for a scholarship and was received by aeronautical conferences in Germany. He obtained a diploma from the German Hochschule Technische in 1960 and a doctorate of the same place in 1965. In 1967, he was confirmed as professor of honor (professor) by ITB. 4. Jokowi – June 21, 1961 Jokowi was born in Solo on June 21, 1961. The 7th president of Indonesia spent most of his solo studies, ranging from elementary to high school. It is only at university, study at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). (Faz / Twu)

