No alternative to locking; New Welsh measures; Ryanair's 178m Lost – Car Creaser Magazine

PM to tell deputies that there is no alternative to locking

Boris Johnson will warn the deaths of the coronavirus during the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the pandemic when he describes the plans for a second national locking for deputies.

The PM should use a declaration to the municipalities this afternoon to say that there is no other alternative than to impose four weeks of strict restrictions across England to control increasing cases.

It takes place in the middle of the confusion of knowing whether the measures could be extended beyond December 2, after the Minister of the Cabinet, Michael Gove, has admitted that they should be in place longer. Several ministers have told Times that new restrictions could last in the new year.

Drakeford to reveal new national measures for Wales

New national measures to help brake the spread of the coronavirus in Wales will be unveiled by Prime Minister Mark Drakeford today.

The restrictions will come into force when the 17 -day Firebreak lock expires on November 9, four days after the start of its own initial four -week locking.

Drakeford should emphasize that public actions and the adaptation of their behavior will be greater than the rules and regulations implemented by the Welsh government.

Control of the postal code launched for five levels of Scotland

A postal code auditor has been launched to help people in Scotland check where their region is in the new five -level restrictions that have come into force today.

New measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic have been brought at 6 am and affect the Scottish by local authorities rather than by the health council area with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning that the Scottish government will not hesitate to increase the level of protection if necessary.

The levels have been classified from zero to four, without local authorities placed under the most difficult measures at the highest level for the moment.

Ryanair records 178m loss

Ryanair said he was preparing for an extremely difficult period to continue because he declared a loss of 178 million in the first half.

And the low -cost airline based in Ireland said it planned to record higher losses in the second half, despite a lower cost base and a stronger balance sheet.

The coronavirus saw 99% of the soil carriers fleet for four months between mid-March and the end of June.

William was tested positive for the coronavirus in April

The Duke of Cambridge was tested positive for the coronavirus in April, it emerged.

The Sun newspaper said William had continued with his telephone and video commitments and told an observer that he had wanted to worry about anyone.

When he was contacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace refused to comment but did not denote the report.

The mayor demands victory in a TFL bailout of 1.8 billion

Sadiq Khan claims that he managed to kill the worst government proposals while London transport obtained a bailout of 1.8 billion.

TFLS finances took a severe blow from the collapse of prices income during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bailout ensures the management of public transport in the capital until March 2021.

Immerse yourself in frequentation of purchases expected during the Christmas period

The main street disorders should continue through the Christmas trading period of Christmas and Black Friday while the step of the note seems to compete spectacular compared to last year.

The retail intelligence Springboard has planned that British shopping destinations will see the attendance of six weeks until the decrease in the next day of boxing almost a third below the same period last year.

He said that the step is about to drop 32.7% in annual shift with high street stores the hardest affected by a transition to online Christmas shopping.

The BBC claims that the first rains will emerge from the south-east of England to leave a winding day across the United Kingdom with longer showers or rain spells. There will be sunny spells, mainly for the south, but it will be colder and colder.

Tonight, a shower rain for northern Ireland and Scotland will fall in the form of snow in the Scottish mountains. A rain period will propagate across the south of Wales and southern England during the short hours.

Tomorrow, the first rains will emerge from the south-east of England. A mixture of sunny spells and showers for some, although they should disappear over the day, with the exception of the extreme north of Scotland.