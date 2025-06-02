Trump accelerates the approval of the uranium mine in Utah





Salt Lake City (AP) in the southeast desert of Utah, famous for red arches and canyon labyrinths, the long-term uranium mining industry seeks to relaunch under President Donald Trump.

Hundreds of abandoned uranium mines of the arid landscapes of the West, the dangerous reminders of the promise and the danger of nuclear energy during the Cold War. Now, a mine that Trump administration has accelerated for regulatory approval could reopen for the first time since the 1980s.

Normally, he would have taken months, if not years, so that the American office of land management examines the plans to reopen a project like the velvet mine of Anfield Energy at 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Moab. But the regulators of the office informed the project in just 11 days under a national urgency Trump said that allows accelerated environmental examinations for energy projects.

More permits and approvals will be necessary, as well as work on the site to operate the mine. And the price of uranium should increase enough to make domestic production financially sustainable. If this happens, it would mean a renaissance and jobs for an industry that is locally moribund from the Ronald Reagan era.

President Trump clearly said our energy security is national security, “said interior secretary Doug Burgum, announcing accelerated policy in April. These emergency procedures reflect our unshakable commitment to protect both.

Faster approvals seem likely. Trump's order also applies to oil, gas, coal, biofuel and hydroelectricity projects, but no renewable energy on federal land.

The conditions are ripe for more American uranium extraction

The world prices of uranium are double what they were at a low point seven years ago and, in the last year, the United States has prohibited imports of uranium from Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 by the country.

More national exploitation would discuss a major imbalance. The United States imports approximately 98% of the uranium it uses to generate 30% of global nuclear energy. More than two -thirds of American imports come from the first three countries of uranium extraction in the world: Canada, Australia and Kazakhstan.

Less government regulations will not stimulate more American uranium extraction in itself. The market counts. And although cash prices are increasing compared to several years ago, they are down approximately a third of their recent summit at the beginning of 2024.

Although new uranium operating and processing projects have been announced, their number is far from an increase. This suggests that prices must increase and stay there for a real renewal of industry, said John Uhrie, a former uranium executive that now works in the cement industry.

Until the price increases considerably, you will not really be able to put these places in operation, said Uhrie. You need significant capital in the field.

However, industry shows a new life in the South West.

Anfield Energy, a Canadian company, also seeks to reopen the Uranium canyon shooting plant in southern Utah near the Glen Canyon national leisure area. He closed in the early 1980s. A uranium mill transformed raw ore into yellow, a powdered substance later transformed elsewhere into nuclear fuel.

Anfield officials did not return messages to comment on the plans to reopen the factory and the velvet mine.

Energy Fuels, another Canadian company that ranks like the Uranium Uranium Minor, opened the Pinyon Plaine mine at around 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Grand Canyon at the end of 2023.

And right next to the United States 191 in the south-east of Utah is a hub for industry, the white fuels uranium factory, the only uranium factory in the country still in operation.

In Moab, uranium has a long and mixed heritage

These days, Moab is a tourist hot spot of the lively desert with outdoor enthusiasts. But the city of 5200 has a deeper history with uranium. Head nods to the peak of Moab after the Second World War II can be spotted in the city, the atomic hair salon is not only appointed for its burst hairstyles.

The biggest reminder is the draft action for correction of the MOAB Uranium Mill residues, a site of 480 acres (194 hectares) just outside the city. The decades of $ 1 billion $ 1 billion in efforts for energy effort to transport toxic residues that leaned in the Colorado river upstream of the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead should end in the five more years.

This polluting inheritance of the factory makes certain residents of Moab distrust to restart the extraction and treatment of uranium, in particular after the Trump administration has interrupted their ability to weigh on the plans of the velvet mine.

It was a process in which I would be involved, said Sarah Fields, director of the local Uranium Watch group. They did not give the public an opportunity to say it, you have to look at this, you have to look at this. “”

Grand Canyon Trust, a criticism of the Pinyon Plain mine in danger for groundwater, stresses that the American nuclear industry is not likely to lose access to uranium.

All this is done by assuming that there is an energy emergency and it is simply not true, said Amber Reimondo, director of energy of the group.

Supply and demand will decide on the future of uranium mining

Hundreds of kilometers north, other nuclear energy projects indicate the future of American industry.

With the support of Bill Gates, Terrapower built a quick reactor cooled by Sodium of 345 megawatts outside Kemmerer in the west of Wyoming which could, in theory, respond to the demand for carbon -free electricity at lower costs and with less construction time than conventional reactor units.

Meanwhile, around 40% uranium extracted in the United States in 2024 came from four in situ mines from Wyoming which use wells to dissolve uranium in underground deposits and pump it on the surface without having to dig large holes or send minors underground. Mines similar to Texas and Nebraska and storage ore treated in White Mesa explained the rest.

None come from Utah mines.

The supply of electric cars and computer technologies will require more electricity in the coming years. Nuclear energy offers a zero carbon option and 24 hours a day.

Responding to the demand for nuclear fuel at the national level is another matter. With higher prices, nearly 700,000 pounds from Yellowcake were produced in the United States in 2024, more than a dozen times compared to the previous year, but still far from the 32 million pounds imported into the United States

Even if the mining is increasing, it is not clear that the American capacity to transform the ore into fuel would follow the pace, said Uhrie, the former leader of uranium.

“The restoration of a viable uranium industry from soup to the meaning of nuts, from mining to transformation to the production of yellow cakes, to conversion, to enrichment to produce nuclear fuel remains a huge elevator,” said Uhrie.

Gruver reported to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

