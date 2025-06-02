



The founder of PTI, Imran Khan, with his wife Bushra Bibi. X @ ptiofficial / file

Islamabad: It was the former army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa who first brought the question to Prime Minister Imran Khans, a file containing details on alleged corruption linked to Bushra Bibi, the first lady at the time.

Khan, however, immediately pushed back, saying to Bajwa: Bushra Bibi is my red line.

According to the familiar initiates with the exchange, Khan rejected the content of the file as unilateral. When Bajwa suggested that the Prime Minister examines the links of individuals near Bushra Bibi – including Farah Gogi, the chief minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, and others – Khan was once again repeated that Bushra Bibi was prohibited.

Later, then Lieutenant-DG ISI Gen Asim Munnir (now the Marshal of Champ) tried to dissociate the Prime Minister on the same allegations. This did not sitwell with Khan, who in the 24 hours called Bajwa and demanded the withdrawal of munirs from the higher intelligence post.

Sources say that Bajwa tried to pacify the Prime Minister, but Khan remained firm and insisted that Asim Munnir is replaced. Khan proposed General Faiz Hameed for the role of CEO ISI – despite the fact that the name of Hameeds was not included in the official panel sent for the approval of the Prime Ministers.

While Khan continued to put pressure for the withdrawal of Asim Munirs, Bajwa would have advised him to invite at least the DG ISI out for a farewell tea – a gesture of protocol and respect. Khan refused.

In a recent declaration published via his official account on the social media platform X, Imran Khan confirmed that he had withdrawn Gen Asim and said that after, he had tried to reach out to Bushra Bibi through intermediaries, but she refused to speak to him. Neither Imran Khan explained who were these intermediaries and the complaint was not confirmed by any independent source.

This account contrasts strongly with the anterior public position of Khans. In May 2023, the response to a telegraph report which affirmed Asim Munir was dismissed because he sought to investigate corruption involving Bushra Bibi and his inner circle, Khan categorically denied history. It's completely false, he wrote in a tweet. Gen Asim also did not show any proof of my corruption as my wife and I had it resigned because of this.

The Telegraph had pointed out that General Munnir, during his brief passage as head of the ISI, had faced Imran Khan in 2019 after raising concerns about financial relations around Bushra Bibi. He was withdrawn from his post at only eight months in what was to be a three -year term.

Interestingly, in November 2022, Khan supported the appointment of General Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff. A few weeks before this appointment, Khan had received a call for the long duration of March, he claims to block the appointment of the Asim as chief of the army.

Although the decision concerning the appointment of the chief of the army has legally rested with the Prime Minister in office, the president of the PTI, Dr. Arif Alvi, flew to Lahore to meet Khan and publicly report Khans' approval from the promotion of Munirs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1317696-bushra-bibi-red-line-for-imran-fault-line-for-establishment

