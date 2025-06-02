



President Donald Trump republished a baseless complaint on the social truth on which former President Joe Bid was executed in 2020 on Saturday evening and replaced by clones or robots.

The original message, carried out by an anonymous social user of truth which often spreads bizarre affirmations, suggested that Biden was replaced by clones, doubles and soul -free rootic entities.

Trump published a link to the message to his nearly 10 million followers without adding a context or an explanation. The original posters account has just over 5,000 subscribers.

The White House did not immediately respond to a comment request on Sunday explaining why Trump shared the post and if he thought Biden was executed in 2020.

Trump has often shared disinformation and theories of the conspiracy not proven over the years. He repeats false claims that he won the 2020 presidential election, which led some of his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to try to overthrow the victory of Bidens. He also said before going back that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and during the 2024 campaign, alleged that Haitian immigrants ate pets. All these complaints have been demystified or otherwise false false.

Trumps Circle, too, has spread the theories of the conspiracy, with some of the best brass in the administration having spread a disinformation on the vaccines or the so-called deep state. The Secretary of Health and Social Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., repeated a demystified assertion that the measles vaccine, mumps and rubella causes autism, and the director of the FBIS and deputy director has spread that the Biden and the Deep State administration armed the FBI against Trump.

Biden revealed last month that he had received a diagnosis of metastatic form from an aggressive type of prostate cancer because he and his best aids were already confronted with a meticulous examination of his mental acuity and his physical capacities in office and how they had been with the country.

The revelation of his diagnosis of cancer initially caused a effusion of property of democrats and republicans, but that quickly changed when Trump's allies claimed that Biden had hidden his diagnosis of cancer. A spokesperson for Biden said at the time that he had never received a prostate cancer diagnosis until last month.

Biden, since his diagnosis was made public, said on Friday that he felt good and joked with journalists on the allegations of his supposed mental decline in office.

Trump has made a host of increased attacks on Biden in recent weeks.

Trump and the Republicans of the Chamber examined the use of Bidens of an autopen to sign certain laws and decrees, using it to question his mental state. Trump went so far as to say that some pardons that Biden signed were not valid because they had not been signed with a real pen. NBC News reported that the White House has used self -starts to create signatures for decades.

Raquel Coronell uribe

Ryan Nobles and Melanie Zanona contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-shares-unfounded-conspiracy-theory-claiming-biden-was-executed-2-rcna210244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos