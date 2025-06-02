Elon Musk breaks out Doge Exit by leaving Trump and Johnson giving unpleasant separation





Elon Musk left Washington this week, ending one of the strangest sagas in the history of the presidency.

Not everyone leaves DC with its intact reputation. But most people manage to pass through without their bladder control capacities by making an exhibition of the New York Times.

Then ends Elon's show. Washington saw its latest a final and clumsy place on Sunday, on Sunday morning. Despite Musk's clumsy attempt to change the terms of the last -minute interview and implement any statement of policy, he answered questions about the end of Doge and the budget reconciliation plan approved by Donald Trump, President Mike Johnson and the majority of the Republicans of the Chamber.

In his interview, Musk clearly said that he had not obtained the note that Johnson and other Republicans wanted their caucus to be lied on the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) score, which the speaker and others now claim to be a group of liberal activists. Meanwhile, the conservatives in their own caucus the same deficit hawks that held Johnson to cups of nearly 1 dollars affecting Medicaid continues to cite the methodology of the CBOS while they marked Johnson and their colleagues for reductions in insufficient deficit expenditure.

Musk's comments on this budget bill, published during the CBSS interview last week, sparked a fire storm in Washington. There was an obvious reason: Musk, in one blow, has undermined the entire budget plan and essentially made Johnson as a liar if you believe Musk, who has no reason to play well in Washington.

“I was, like, disappointed to see the massive spending bill, Frankly, Which Increases the Budget Deficit, doesn't Decrease it, and Undermines the work that the Doge Team is Doing, Musk Told CBS News. Musks Demeanor was similar to the Eyebrow-Raising Performance During His Final Press Conference This Week With Donald Trump When He Seemed Visibly Distracted by the Gold Ornation of the Room and Stood in A Decidedly Odd Manner Next To The (literally) President in Exercise of the United States.

Open image in the gallery

Elon Musk stands alongside President Donald Trump in the oval office on his last official day as an employee of the special government. (Screengrab / pool)

“I think that a bill can be great or it can be beautiful,” he continued. “But I don't know if it could be both. My personal opinion.”

Oops. With this quote, Musk did damage that was still felt on Sunday, when the rest of his interview was broadcast. At the same time as his comments were Re-Broadcast, President Mike Johnson faced an uncomfortable grill of NBCs to meet the press on the bill and if it reduced the deficit considerably, or even at all.

“I sent Elon to my good friend a long sms explaining that it can be tall and beautiful,” said Johnson. He repeated his insistence on the fact that the bill will not add to the debt during his own interview, despite the prospects of the CBOS.

Admittedly, the guy who brought the currency to move quickly and break things in Washington will read this text.

Whatever the way this particular conversation is revealed, the damage is caused. The problem of Johnsons is simple: his own caucus does not believe his insistence on the great and beautiful bill being neutral. Why should anyone else?

Johnson wants it to be as simple as convincing the Americans (and the media) that Democrats are the only ones opposed to his deficit mathematics. In reality, some of the most heaviest debt hawks in Washington, all the conservatives are in the same camp.

If you need evidence, they can simply ask Chip Roy, one of the leaders of these debt hawks. Roy, in his final declaration on the adoption of bills in May, explained that he had voted for the bill to reach deficit reductions, but even he deplored that the bill was not further in this regard.

The good news is that the bill is technically faithful to this framework by resulting in a modest reduction in the deficit compared to a 10 -year budget window, said Roy. Above all, he does so by reducing the expenses of 1.5 billion of dollars over 10 years, reforming programs like Medicaid and Snap with work requirements.

This should be obvious, but just to be clear: a reduction in the modest deficit does not correspond to a neutral budget with deficit. Big and Beautiful Bill should still add nearly 4 dollars to the deficit after these cuts, according to the CBO and other analysts.

This Musk casual comment will not make his life more difficult. He returns to Tesla, now bringing the weight of an astonishing drop in profits directly linked to his political activism. In doing so, he leaves an unknown arena: Washington, a place where public perception counts and can change in central.

Open image in the gallery

Musk introduced himself to his last press conference with a black eye under a cloud of allegations of drug addiction (Getty Images)

However, this will make things much more difficult for Johnson and the Senate republican leadership, the latter who will now supervise the fate of bills for next month. Already, the Republicans speak of changing the bill, including, potentially, by dividing a large bill into several. These Senate Republicans only acquired more ammunition to challenge the White House and Johnson on Sunday.

One of these Republicans is Ron Johnson, who, like his conservative allies in the House, was one of the most vocal spending dogs in Congress. Even before the latest comments from Musks, Johnson was publicly prepared to overthrow the White House on the price of invoices. After Sunday, the combination of the musk interview and the margin of the thin seniors for the hair can give it all the political coverage it needs.

Republican leaders say on several occasions that we have no income problem, we have a problem of spending, tweeted Johnson before the bill was adopted by the Chamber. Currently, it does not seem to be ready to repair it.

I will insist on the fact that we do it, he warned.

