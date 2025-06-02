Politics
Trade Dégee? Trump-Xinping's call could break the American price impasse, says Washington
Washington, June 2, a logjam in commercial talks between the United States and China could be shattered once the presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Speak said that US officials said on Sunday that a conversation that could soon occur.
On Friday, Trump accused Beijing of having violated an agreement concluded last month in Geneva to temporarily lower the incredibly high prices that the two largest economies in the world had imposed themselves, in a break to last 90 days.
Chinas slow to walk on export permits approvals for rare earths and other elements necessary to ensure that cars and fries have fueled frustration, The Wall Street Journal Friday, a concern was confirmed by US officials.
But the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent Face the nation that the gaps could soon be filled.
I am convinced that when President Trump and Party President XI have an appeal that it will be reproduced, Bessent said, but noting that China retained some of the products they agreed to release during our agreement.
When asked if the rare earths were one of these products, Bessent said, yes.
Maybe this is a problem in the Chinese system. Maybe it is intentional. See well after the president speaks with XI, he said.
When a Trump-Xe call could take place, Bessent said: I think we will see something very soon.
Kevin Hassett, director of the National Council of White Houses, told ABC that the appeal could occur this week but that he had no confirmation of one scheduled hour.
Since Trump has returned to the presidency, he threw up the scanning rates on most American business partners, with particularly high prices on Chinese imports.
The new tit-for-tat samples on both sides reached three figures before de-escalation this month, where Washington has agreed to temporarily reduce the additional tariffs on Chinese imports by 145% to 30%.
China, on the other hand, reduced its additional tasks by 125% to 10%.
Commerce secretary Howard Lunick said Fox News Sunday This China has slowed down the agreement, adding: we take certain actions to show them what it does on the other side of this equation.
Our president understands what to do. He's going to work, said Lodnick.
Lutnick also said that a battle for the American courts on Trumps' pricing strategy, a court court to block the prices, was suspended while waiting for a call would ultimately end with a victory for the president.
The prices do not disappear, said Libnick.
We must be ready
Separated from the China Agreement, Trump said on Friday that he doubles sectoral prices on steel and aluminum at 50% from June 4, arousing anger of the European Union, which said that it would retaliate.
Hassett said that the spill of the Chinese steel at low cost was harmed American industry, which, in turn, led to American military preparation.
The main thing is that we must be ready in case things do not happen as we want, because if we have canons but not cannon balls, then we cannot fight a war, said Hassett This week.
And if we have no steel, the United States is not ready and did not prepare us for something, he added.
We must have a steel industry ready for American defense. AFP
