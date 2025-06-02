PDIP asks Jokowi to focus on Jakarta's management





Tempo.co,, Jakarta -The secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of the struggle, Tjahjo Kumolo, said that his party would not necessarily carry Joko Widodo as a candidate for the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia in the 2014 general elections. Although a certain number of results of the survey placed Joko in the number one as a candidate for the presidency or vice-president moved. Jokowi said Tjahjo, focused on achieving his mandate as Governor of Dki Jakarta. “PDI Perjuangan respects the choice of Jokowi who wants to finish the service period to lead the capital for the next five years,” said Tjahjo during the meeting in the building of the Constitutional Court, Monday, March 18, 2013. Previously, the circle of the Indonesian survey reported the highest vice-presidential candidate occupied by Jokowi with 35.2%. Jokowi exceeded Kalla juice in second place (21.2%), Hatta Rajasa (17.1%), Mahfud MD (15.1%) and Suryadharma Ali (2.9%). In the exchange of presidential candidates, the president of the PDI-P Megawati became the most popular with 20.7% of votes. Respectively Aburizal Bakrie (20.3%), Prabowo suffered (19.2%), Wiranto (8.2%) and Hatta Rajasa (6.4%). Finding two PDI-P executives as the most popular, Tjahjo said that he had received comments to bring the two in the 2014 elections. “If indeed the people want, then Megawati or even Jokowi was proposed as a presidential candidate. Political decisions through party mechanisms, pending the right time,” he said. Muhamad Rizki Kurniawan The most popular news:

