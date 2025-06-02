Starmer entered the degeneration phase. His deputies are in despair

Shortly after the general elections, The Tail The podcast that I present with colleague Camilla Tominey organized a live event for telegraph readers at our head office in the center of London.

It was a very joyful affair, with Prosecco at hand as Camilla, Gordon Rayner, our deputy editor -in -chief, and I discussed the state of politics and answered the questions. The greatest concern in the public was that Starmer was simply Tony Blair disguised and was led by the Prime Minister of the most successful works in history through his reflection group, the Tony Blair Institute.

It was a nonsense, I suggested. Blair was far too right to Starmer.

By discussing thereafter, a certain number of participants came to see me to make a point on what the Prime Minister of the country meant for them.

We have to give him a chance, said a conservative voter. He won, it's good to put an end to chaos, and he is the leader now. As long as it is reasonable, we will see how it goes.

It is a very British vision of politics and I support without reservation. The Prime Minister's office is to be observed, politicians need time to affect the change and follow the psychodramas of Boris Johnson and the rest, a period of calm would be very well received.

I wonder how this conservative voter feels now. After a reasonable speech of the opening day on everyone's governance, Starmer induced nausea. Freebia gifts revealed that it was always a rule for them. Without discussion or preparation, the Winter fuel allowance Was reached for all retirees except the least low. A 22 billion black hole seemed to be a shock for the chancellor Despite all the sensitive analysts who say Before the elections, public finances were killed. The budget increased taxes after the workforce promises that it would not.

I need to repair the foundations, Rachel Reeves told voters when the polls started to slip. Starmer accepted. Growth was everything and difficult work would not engage in U tricks. Even this gargantuan and advantageous invoice in constant increase would be addressed.

Being controversial can have a point of policy as long as you get out of it. Starmer did the opposite, the main character of a political tragedy on a man who wanted to be king but did not know why. The PM has confused the noise of opponents, back-ban deputies and pressure groups for the very different purpose of the country's management.

The result was strategic chaos A disaster for anyone residing in number 10. where once it was positive on the effects of immigration, he is now talking about an island of foreigners. Where the cuttings for winter fuel allowance were an absolute necessity, they will be at least partially reversed (although when and by how much a political race for coming months). The ceiling of the two children's services is likely to be lifted. The United Kingdom will be in and not in the European Union.

I speak to many senior work figures every week. They identify the disastrous local elections when the starmer moment ended again, throwing in despair of everything that could change momentum. A caucus of labor deputies on the red wall, led by Jo White, demanded changes, in particular the reductions in disability benefits. We will not move, Downing Street insisted, exactly as they had done during the winter fuel allowance. Few believe that this position will hold.

Negative briefs begin to swirling around Morgan McSweeneyStarmers Chief of Staff. Enemies highlight this, and there are many, that the approach of difficult choices has given too easily in a turn if you want. The policies that the deputies have spent a lot of energy defense are now abandoned, the fastest way to lose confidence on the rear benches. Nearly 200 labor advisers lost their jobs in the May elections, a rich seam of angry activists who blame the man at the top.

Starmer and Sweeney date back to the dark days of the loss of partial elections of Hartlepool in 2021 when the work was beaten by the conservatives. Starmer planned to leave and outsource a large part of his political thought in McSweeney, who picked him up and dusted her. The Corbyn-Lite approach that had won the PM Labor leadership was abandoned and sensitive Starmer has taken its place, the dry technocrat that would focus on what works.

Labor deputies of the modernization trend fear Corbyn-Lite refine. Drifting in a sea of ​​personal notes that collapse, Starmer tries his own form of return to the basics, the bases of all will have a economy of the left JAM.

We do not know who drives the bus, said a well -placed work figure on chopping and change in the center. It is not a question of jam today or jam tomorrow. Without growth, there is no jam.

Reeves is in an increasingly precarious position. She walked in the shots with a certain degree of political bravery, insisting that her decisions were to be made to revitalize the economy.

My sources of cash insist that there are glimmer of hope that the strategy will work. The first three months of the year experienced greater growth in estimates. Business confidence has started to resume. In expenditure examination on June 11, the Chancellor will announce billions of capital investment books in transport centers, energy, schools, hospitals and research and development. These are the right politicians.

The PM enters the opposite direction, creating a tension between number 10 and number 11 which never increases well for good government. When Labor published his manifesto in 2024, the only person beyond Starmer himself to appear regularly on the brilliant photographs was reeves. Now it would be Angela Rayner, who loudly asks for more tax increases.

Like sorrow, governments travel through five phases. Euphoria, honeymoon, stability, degeneration, failure.

Starmer managed to jump the first three and came into degeneration long before the first anniversary of a victory which gave him a majority of 171 seats. Even his allies are looking disconcerted, not understanding that the government is difficult, that you cannot gyrate between political positions and expect the appalling survey numbers to improve. The leader requires courage, vision and an ability to communicate. Coherence is the prosaic truth that the Prime Minister has failed to grasp.