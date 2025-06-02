Zelenskyy announces that Istanbul speaks with Russia in the middle of skepticism on progress

UPresident Krainien Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that a high -level delegation will go to Istanbul on Monday for talks with Russia, although he expressed skepticism as to the seriousness of Moscow in the continuation of significant negotiations.

The Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Turkish capital, where representatives of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom should also participate, according to Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Speaking on social networks on Sunday, Zelenskyy described the position of Ukraine before talks, emphasizing priorities, including “a complete and unconditional ceasefire” and the return of prisoners and kidnapped children.

However, the Ukrainian leader expressed his concerns about Russia's intentions during his evening address in the evening, noting that the main stakeholders remain vague on the proposals of Moscow.

“For the moment, there is no clear information on what the Russians bring to Istanbul. We do not have it, Trkiye does not have it, and the United States does not have the other partners. So far, it does not seem very serious,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president said he had discussed upcoming negotiations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the day before.

Trkiye positioned himself as a mediator in the conflict, welcoming cycles of previous talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

Zelenskyy underlined the current diplomatic coordination of Ukraine with the Western allies before the Istanbul meeting.

“We are now preparing for new diplomatic steps with our partners in Europe and, in time, with our partners in the United States. We are in contact practically every day with all those who can do diplomacy more than simple empty words,” he said.

The Ukrainian chief called for sustained international pressure on Russia, in particular thanks to economic sanctions, to help ensure peace.

“Of course, everyone in the world wants diplomacy to work and that there is a real ceasefire. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing games with diplomacy and putting an end to war. Everyone wants serious peace, and Russia must accept this,” said Zelenskyy.

“We hope that the American part will take a firm position on sanctions to help cause peace.”

Istanbul talks represent the latest diplomatic efforts to resolve the current conflict, Trkiye continuing its role as a key intermediary between the parties at war.