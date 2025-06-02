Donald Trump is so convinced of his mandate that he is fighting against the courts





The only problem with the ruthless new financial acronym for the American president Taco, for Trump always chickens is the word “always”.

As usual, market players think that if something happens now, it will always happen; They do it with evaluations on overheated companies and temporary comfort with too many debts.

The equity rate increased and interest rates fell in the days which followed a rate of the 50% rate on Europe following a telephone call from the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, so the markets have decided that Trump has always been time to relax.

Trump heard of his nickname Taco for the first time at a press conference on Wednesday when a journalist asked for his reaction.

He took a minute to understand what was said, then responded with a disjointed defense of his inflexible force and his art of agreement, ending with: “Never say that it is an unpleasant question.”

The next morning, in a more considered response, he posted a photo of himself on social truth by walking in the middle of a road at night, resembling a resolved hero of the central casting, with the words: “He is on mission of God and nothing can stop what will happen.”

If investors think that Cyclone Donald has died and it is sure to buy again, they are not careful.

On the one hand, Trump is more and more like the elderly, half-committed and half-nound figure, of a very serious revolutionary regime with clear and concentrated objectives.

These objectives include the imposition of “unitary executive theory” that the idea put forward in project 2025 according to which all the authority should be invested in the president, and not in the legislative or judicial branches of the government (Congress and courts).

Loading … the courts weigh

These are not the markets that this regime is fighting, but the courts, and it is not clear that the regime will comply with their decisions (the congress is prostrate, not defending its constitutional station).

The same day that Trump learned the TACO trade, the United States International Tribunal in Manhattan canceled most of its prices, which it had imposed on the use of the 1977 emergency powers on the emergency powers by declaring that the trade deficit was an emergency.

Trump's lost control of his SEE-SAW prices

Does the growing legal battle to implement Trump's prices give the president a ramp off the ramp, asks us the correspondent Carrington Clarke.

The court's decision was brought on appeal in the minutes and the White House spokesperson Kush Desai, said: “It is not for non-elected judges to decide how to tackle a national emergency correctly.”

In fact, the three judges of the commercial court, one of which was appointed by Trump, noted unanimously that the trade deficit was not an “emergency” and in any case, using it for an “unlimited delegation of the tariff authority” by the Congress was unconstitutional.

Trump then exploited a 500 -word response on Truth Social in which he wondered if the decision had resulted from “purely a hatred of” Trump? “” Added that he was “very disappointed” in some of his choices as judges and concluded that “the horrible decision indicated that I should completely destroy the presidential power of the Congress service for the fact that the presidency would never be the same”.

The entire post was an inconsistent affirmation of the theory of the unitary executive.

The tariff case will be clear at the Supreme Court, because it is difficult to imagine that the lower court of appeal cancels the complete and well -argued decision of the International Transaction Court.

It will be one of the most consecutive legal affairs in the history of the United States, but there is much more from: 250 prosecutions are currently in court, because various complainants work to thwart the actions of the Trump administration.

According to political scientist Adam Bonica, the administration underwent a 96% loss rate before the federal courts in May, and the losses were non -partisan: 72.2% of the judges appointed by the Republicans and 80.4% of the judges committed by Democrat against the administration.

But the Trump regime and the president himself seem so convinced of their electoral mandate and his authority on “unleanted judges” that they can simply ignore decisions.

Loading…

As Joseph Stalin said once when he asked him questions about the authority of the Pope: “How many divisions does the Pope have?”

This would make the United States in the event of a unprecedented crisis, but with what it says, it seems unlikely that the Trump regime is obediently submitting to the courts.

It should be noted that indisputable Loyalists have been appointed to most high -level government positions, including, obviously, the cabinet.

What would happen if Trump lost all the calls against the tariff decision on Wednesday, including the Supreme Court, but the acting commissioner recently appointed American customs and borders, Pete Flores, decided to move forward and recover the prices anyway?

He was appointed the day before the inauguration of Trump and seems to be a career official, but he comes under the secretary of internal security, Kristi Noem, who is most certainly a Trumpist and would do everything he asked, including the dismissal of the Flores.

Loading … Prices just the start

But it goes much more than the tariff decision.

On Wednesday, the American district judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that 14 states could continue their trial against the billionaire Elon Musk and the Ministry of Government (DOGE).

The administration had attempted to reject the case, but Chutkan judged that the states had adequately supported their argument according to which “the conduct of Musk and Doge is” not authorized by any law “.

Trump to forgive stars of reality that conspired to defraud the banks of more than 30 million dollars

Donald Trump says that Todd and Julie Chrisley were treated “a fairly severe treatment” after being found guilty of tax evasion and banking fraud.

In addition, on the same day, the district judge Richard Leon, appointed by George W Bush, canceled the executive decree of March 27 of Trump targeting the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorre.

This company angry Trump by employing Robert Mueller, the special council appointed republican who supervised an investigation into the links between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Russian agents.

Harvard won the first round of his trial against Trump's attempt on Thursday from preventing him from registering foreign students, when a federal court ruled that Harvard could continue to do so for the moment.

Trump is now taking the use of presidential pardons for criminals at a new level, more soothing the courts.

On Thursday, he gave a leniency to 25 people, including the former Republican representative of New York Michael Grimm and the former Connecticut Governor John Rowland, both found guilty of tax fraud.

Trump also commissioned the six federal life convictions from Chicago gang chief Larry Hoover, 74, who was found guilty of murder, extortion, money laundering and drug -related offenses.

Earlier last week, he published a presidential forgiveness at the former county of Culpeper, Virginia, the Sheriff Scott Jenkins, a longtime supporter of Trump sentenced by a jury of conspiracy, mail and fraud by mail and seven chiefs of corruption. Trump said he was a “wonderful person” who had been “dragged in hell”.

Also last week, Trump made a presidential forgiveness at Paul Walczak, a former director of nursing homes who pleaded guilty to tax offenses in 2024. He was pardoned one day after Walczak's mother paid $ 1 million (in Trump) for a dinner in Mar-A-Lago. Pardon spares Walczak of 18 months in prison and $ 4.4 million on return.

Load everywhere are we?

At one point, the Australian government will have to decide where it is on all of this.

Last week, the new Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, delivered a sharp speech, saying:

“The global economy is fundamentally different today from what it was yesterday. The global trade system has anchored on the United States that Canada has been based since the Second World War, this system, although not perfect, has helped provide prosperity to our country for decades, is over.

“Our old relationship to strengthen integration with the United States is over.

“The period of 80 years in which the United States embraced the mantle of global economic leadership, when it forged rooted alliances in confidence and mutual respect and defended the free and open exchange of goods and services, is over.

“Although it is a tragedy, it is also the new reality”.

Australia could be further from the White House than Canada, but we have also had “progressive integration” with a United States which is fundamentally different from that with which we have registered.

Alan Kohler is a finance presenter and columnist on ABC News and he also writes for an intelligent investor.

