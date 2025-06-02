The army day parade Donald Trumps canceled? The complaint of the birth certificate causes confusion





Many social media users have said that the military parade will be held on June 14 in Washington, DC for the 250th day of the army, a day which is also to be President Trumps 79th, is now canceled due to his inability to produce a birth certificate.

President Donald Trump announced an army parade on his birthday (AFP)

The rumor started from a satirical report published by Andy Borowitz on his blog The Borowitz Report Thursday, May 29. The report, which was to be taken with humor, left many people combined as to whether the parade is still underway.

Although the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, has minimized the missing document as an administrative error, the joint staff chiefs did not agree, declaring, without birth certificate, we have no proof of knowing when or where President Trump was born. Trump would have begged his wife, Melania, to swear under oath that he was born on June 14, but she refused, saying, you never remember my birthday, “the blog on the official website of the Borowitz report indicates.

Borowitz also published the same thing on his social networks with the legend I knew! Obama, an obvious reference to the questions raised by Trump on the legitimacy of the former birth certificate of President Barack Obamas.

Although many people have understood the humor of the post, others were perplexed by what they considered real news.

Confusion, however, is completely useless because the parade is always very lit. For the moment, there has been no official reviews of the White House concerning a possible cancellation. The report was clearly supposed to be a satirical joke which was too literally by some people. In addition, Borowitz, the author of the original report, describes himself as a humorist on his website. I have been writing satirical news since I was eighteen years old. This represents a commitment to a decree gender or development, says the website.

Preparations are currently underway for what many expect to be a great show of troops and vehicles to celebrate army day in the best possible way. Many people also blamed this action as a means of commemorating his birthday.

By Stuti Gupta

