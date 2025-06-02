



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Vande Bharat train, connecting Srinagar to the National Captial, on Saturday from Katra to Jammu. It will be the Prime Minister Modis for the first time in Jammu-et-Cachemire after Operation Sindoor, the precision strikes of India on the Pakistan terrorist camps were launched in response to the terrorist attack on April 22 Pahalgam which killed 26 people, mainly tourists. Also read | PM Modi inaugurates Satna and Datia airports in MP: everything you need to know Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Jammu in the first week of June and inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train in Cashmire, the head of the BJP Ravinder Raina was cited by Local Daily Cashmere amount. Raina, former president of J&K BJP is also a member of the National BJP. Earlier, the inauguration of the long -awaited train was scheduled for April 19, however, it was postponed to bad weather. Three days later, Pahalgam's terrorist attack occurred in cashmere. Modi was to inaugurate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail (USBRL) project, the highest rail rail bridge world world And Anji Khad Rail Bridge on April 19, in addition to pointing out the special edition of the Kashmir of Vande Bharat Express by Shri Mata Vahno Deva Katra Railway in Srinagar. Raina said to Cashmere New PAER that the exact dates of PM Modis Visit are finalized in coordination with the security agencies. It is very likely that PM Modi will visit Jammu on June 6, 7 or 8, he said. On June 7, Saturday was also the day of Eid Al-Adha, one of the two main festivals of Muslims. Also read | Autonomous India During Ops Sindoor, Pak turned to China: CDS Gen Chauhan Modi's planned visit to the Union's territory comes shortly after the Minister of the Interior of the Union's interior tour last week. During the visit, Shah examined the security agreements and also visited Poonch where he encountered victims of cross -border bombing. Special Vande Bharat Express train Katra in Srinagarvande Bharat Express has characteristics such as heating systems, anti-SALL diapers and automatic doors. The train is designed to work gently in cold weather – less than 20 degrees Celsius. Indian railways had tried the Vande Bharat de Katra train in Srinagar on January 23 of this year. The Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat will take place on the highest railroad arc bridge and the Anji bridge built on the Chenab river in the Rasi district. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail project covers 272 km and includes 119 km of tunnels. Two emblematic engineers widen the Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the worlds and the Anji Khad bridge, the first part of the first bridelle of the railway of this project. The Chenab bridge is 467 meters high, which is 35 meters more than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Designed to withstand earthquakes to magnitude 8, the bridge posed major engineering challenges due to its location in a high distinction area. Also read | The Vande Bharat train ends the trial in Jammu-et-Cachemire | Watch the video Approved in 199495 and declared a national project in 2002, the USBRL was completed in phases. Key sections such as Qazigundbaramulla (2009), Banihalqazigund (2013), Udhampurkatra (2014) and Banihalsangaldan (2020) have already been ordered. A test of MEMU trains was also successfully carried out last year on the electrified section of Risangaldan. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Jammu in the first week of June and inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train in Kashmir. Currently, train services in the cashmere valley are only operational on the Sanggaldanbaramulla section, while long -distance trains end in Katra, Jammu.

