In Gaza, even my children, the right to play is attacked

In Gaza, children's games have changed. My own children played with doll houses, loved ball games and spent hours in a playground on our street. Now there is no longer any space to kick the remains of a deflated football.

Instead of running for fun, they flee the sound of bombs. The game was reduced to shaping plastic pieces between the moments of fear and survival. Childhood in Gaza does not shrink, it is erased.

I am a humanitarian worker with Save The Children, but above all, I am a five -year -old father. My youngest is 12 years old. My 22 elders. Like almost all Gazas 2.1 million people, had trouble finding the basics: food, drinking water, place to wash.

This war overthrew our lives. We have lost everything, our sweet house, our workplace, my children's schools. Everything is gone. Now we are homeless. We live in what is called a humanitarian area. But there is nothing human on this subject.

As some parts of the world mark International Children's Day On June 1 with games, gifts and laughter, children in Gaza are refused the most basic elements of childhood. Their right to play, their right to food, to life is violated over and over.

Despite this inhuman situation, my wife and I do our best so that life feels a little more habitable. We are raking stories, playing games, laughing small moments. We have planted a few flowers in the ground near our tent. We watch the birds pass and take pictures of the sunset. We feed the cats that come and try to create joy where we can.

Children will always be children. They want to play, feel free. But now everything around us is dangerous. The simple fact of being external can be fatal.

Steer childhood

All the Gazas 1.1 million children were affected by this war. Each playground, each school, each place that once gave them space to learn, grow, breathe, is out of reach.

The schools were transformed into overcrowded shelters and many were bombed while families were inside. Almost everything ( 95% ) Gazas school buildings have been damaged, including each school in North Gaza. It is more than a military assault. It is a war against childhood itself.

Children, the right to play is not optional. It is protected by international law. Article 31 From the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), each child has the right to relax and play. Even in wartime.

Children must be protected and guaranteed access to food, water, medical care and the right to play. In Gaza, this right is systematically denied. The game is not a luxury. It is Essential to the development of children and emotional recovery. This is the way they give meaning to the world, how they connect with others and how they start to heal.

One day, my son looked at me and told me, dad, I hate Gaza. I don't want to stay here anymore. I had no words. What can you say when you can't promise them security, or even the possibility of being a child?

In Gaza, children just try to stay alive. Many families are forced to count on their children to recover the water from long distances, carrying heavy jugs under the hot sun. Others send their children to crowded food distribution – places where children risk being injured, exploited or worse.

My children – like so many others – lose not only their houses, but their minds.

My son made a kite from black paper. I looked at a distance and I noticed something strange: each kite was black. Children generally choose bright colors. But perhaps these kite reflect how heavy life is now. In Gaza, even the game carries the weight of war.

During the brief break of hostilities earlier this year, Save The Children helped set up Spaces adapted to children – Tents and class of makeshift class where children could draw, play, sing and dance. But when the bombs started again, these safe spaces were again destroyed.

Destruction of future

As responsible for child protection, I saw how this war affects children. Ive worked with boys and girls who find it difficult to sleep, who have wet the bed, who clings to their parents or who is unleashed without warning. Some are withdrawn. Others are anxious all the time. Toxic stress – The type created by war and displacement – disrupts brain development. But you don't need to be a specialist to see the lasting impact that this war will have.

Long -term impacts To deny the game is also devastating. It is more difficult for children to focus, remember things, to learn. It increases the risk of depression, anxiety and chronic diseases later in life. All of this is undergoing their future, and therefore the future of our society as a whole. Our children are our future. What kind of future will they have with such a start in life?

Children who cannot play lose space to treat their trauma, to build friendships, to imagine something better. In Gaza, without toys, without intimacy, without safety, children are stolen not only with joy, but tools they need to recover. Children with disabilities are even harder.

And yet, even now, the children of Gazas are still trying to be children. I saw them playing with the leftovers of old clothes, plastic and other debris, sing in their breath and try to find joy in the midst of devastation. But they shouldn't have to work so hard to feel like children.

There is only one way to protect children and their future in Gaza: a permanent and lasting cease-fire.

The bombs must stop. Children in Gaza do not need temporary breaks. They need lasting peace, real childhood and full humanitarian access so that we can provide the supplies and support they need.

The life and the future of more than a million children depend on it.

However, despite everything we have experienced, I believe that life is always beautiful and that we will survive, in one way or another.

Today, on my way to the office, I saw a group of teenage girls walk together, beautifully dressed in their school uniforms. I asked them, where are you going so early? They told me that someone had installed a tent where he could relearn school materials. It is a humble initiative, but it filled me with hope. This generation is strong. They will lead the change. They will rebuild Gaza.