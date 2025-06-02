



The controversy concerning the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was heating again. This time, it was not only a question of debate documents, but also on the courage of the parties who made accusations. The coordinator of Jokowi lovers, Sutikno Wardono, made a strong criticism in Rismon Sianipa, who claimed to be a digital forensic expert. Sutikno described Rismon as a fake digital medico-legal expert because he was considered not to face Josua Sinambela, a judicial digital expert known as a real Loyalist Jokowi, in an open forum. If Rismon is sure of his conclusions, why does he not want to discuss openly with Josua Sinambela? Joshua is a digital forensic expert who really masters his field. Not false as those who only speak unilaterally, Sutikno told journalists on Monday (2/6). Josua Sinambela is not a new name in the Indonesian forensic digital world. He is widely known as one of the experts who is often invited to opinion in large cases, ranging from the burglary of data, from the digital traces, to the electronic authentication of documents. His reputation as a professional in the field of digital criminalics reveals Josua in national and international forums. According to Sutikno, Rismon dared to speak only through social media or videos, without wanting to offer evidence in academic forums or neutral discussions. If you only speak unilaterally, anyone can. But when he faced the real expert like Josua, he certainly did not dare, he said. Sutikno stressed that the real Jokowi lovers did not simply defend Jokowi because of fanaticism, but because they wanted to keep the public speech in good health. We do not want the public to be misleading with a credible analysis. If you want to test the evidence, go. Don't be satisfied with a sensation, he said. Sutikno, assessed that this problem was increasingly showing how sensational problems could draw public attention. According to him, the controversy of the Jokowi diploma has been discussed several times, even by official institutions such as KPU, but it still reappears because certain parts use the perception gap. What is necessary now is an open forum, a data -based debate, which is no longer a war of opinion on social networks. If Joshua as a digital forensic expert said he was ready, the parties who accuse you also want to attend, he said. Sutikno made sure that the real organization of Jokowi lovers would continue to supervise this issue, in particular by encouraging the realization of open scientific discussions. We are ready to accompany Josua. We are also ready to encourage major media or independent institutions to facilitate this debate. Do not let the public continue to be influenced by unclear news, he said. Until revealing this news, these media tried to contact Rismon Sianipar to request answers on the challenges of the open debate, but did not receive an official response. The latest Rismon Downloads on social networks actually show that it focuses more on the response to the comments of Internet users rather than to meet the challenges of Josua Sinambela discussions. Discover the news and other articles on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranasional.com/2025/06/02/tak-berani-berdiskusi-dengan-josua-sinambela-pecinta-jokowi-sejati-rismon-pakar-forensik-abal-abal/

